Huntsville Police Department
Jan. 24
IH45 S & Smither Rd – Minor wreck.
Sam Houston Ave & Lake Rd – Minor wreck.
2050 11th St – Failure to stop and give identification.
IH 45 S WFR & SH 30 W – Major wreck.
IH 45 S & Smither Rd – Minor wreck.
1430 SH 30 E – Assault.
3015 SH 30 W – Theft.
2641 11th St – Minor wreck.
IH 45 S & Smither Rd – Major wreck.
2304 Sam Houston Ave – Failure to stop and give identification.
2010 Ave O – Theft.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 21
510 Fisher St – Unattended death.
183 Acorn Hill Dr – Credit card abuse.
405 Stubblefield Lake Rd – Theft.
113 Horseshoe Lake Rd – Stolen Vehicle.
Jan. 22
49 Palisade Cir – Domestic.
2902 IH 45 N – Grass fire.
109 Green Haven Dr – Burglary of a vehicle.
160 Clara Rudd Ln – Theft.
Jan. 23
SH 75 S & Buckner Rd – Suspicious vehicle.
23 Mossback St – Theft.
Jan. 24
1265 Keeland Ln – Domestic.
700 FM 1791 – Burglary of a vehicle.
Walker County Jail Docket
Jan. 21
Johnny Ray Hatch, Jr. – Assault, family violence.
Jamarcus Howard – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Emily Nicole Burson – Child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance.
Michael Haliburton – Two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Michael Aaron Mcclintock – Driving while intoxicated.
Wesley Sherrill Dickie – Driving while intoxicated.
Adelialynn Archie – Tampering / fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance.
Jan. 23
Erica Lynn Parker – Displaying fictitious motor vehicle registration.
Saliem Mach Ha – Possession of a controlled substance
Jan. 24
Jordan Kendrick Willis – Burglary of a vehicle.
Michael Stanley Quickley, Jr. – Harassment.
Montrell Watson – Arrested for four municipal court warrants.
Cynthia Ruth Cox – Failure to identify.
James Hunt, Jr. – Continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14.
James Emory Pipkin – Burglary of a habitation.
