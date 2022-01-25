Huntsville Police Department

Jan. 24

IH45 S & Smither Rd – Minor wreck.

Sam Houston Ave & Lake Rd – Minor wreck.

2050 11th St – Failure to stop and give identification.

IH 45 S WFR & SH 30 W – Major wreck.

IH 45 S & Smither Rd – Minor wreck.

1430 SH 30 E – Assault.

3015 SH 30 W – Theft.

2641 11th St – Minor wreck.

IH 45 S & Smither Rd – Major wreck.

2304 Sam Houston Ave – Failure to stop and give identification.

2010 Ave O – Theft.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Jan. 21

510 Fisher St – Unattended death.

183 Acorn Hill Dr – Credit card abuse.

405 Stubblefield Lake Rd – Theft.

113 Horseshoe Lake Rd – Stolen Vehicle.

Jan. 22

49 Palisade Cir – Domestic.

2902 IH 45 N – Grass fire.

109 Green Haven Dr – Burglary of a vehicle.

160 Clara Rudd Ln – Theft.

Jan. 23

SH 75 S & Buckner Rd – Suspicious vehicle.

23 Mossback St – Theft.

Jan. 24

1265 Keeland Ln – Domestic.

700 FM 1791 – Burglary of a vehicle.

Walker County Jail Docket

Jan. 21

Johnny Ray Hatch, Jr. – Assault, family violence.

Jamarcus Howard – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Emily Nicole Burson – Child endangerment, possession of a controlled substance.

Michael Haliburton – Two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Michael Aaron Mcclintock – Driving while intoxicated.

Wesley Sherrill Dickie – Driving while intoxicated.

Adelialynn Archie – Tampering / fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance.

Jan. 23

Erica Lynn Parker – Displaying fictitious motor vehicle registration.

Saliem Mach Ha – Possession of a controlled substance

Jan. 24

Jordan Kendrick Willis – Burglary of a vehicle.

Michael Stanley Quickley, Jr. – Harassment.

Montrell Watson – Arrested for four municipal court warrants.

Cynthia Ruth Cox – Failure to identify.

James Hunt, Jr. – Continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14.

James Emory Pipkin – Burglary of a habitation.

