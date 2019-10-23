Huntsville Police Department
Oct. 22 – Day Shift
Montgomery Rd./Windridge Dr. – Major vehicle wreck.
1316 Greenbriar Dr. – Failure to stop and give information.
Sam Houston Ave./19th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Smith Hill Rd./FM 2821 W. – Minor vehicle wreck.
141 IH 45 S. – Failure to stop and give information.
IH 45 S./Augusta Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.
59 SH 75 N. – Domestic.
Oct. 22 – Night Shift
2000 Sycamore Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.
2707 Sam Houston Ave. – Domestic.
141 IH 45 S. – Theft.
26 Montgomery Rd. – Domestic.
1235 Josey St. – Overdose.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 22
3202 IH 45 N. – Animal complaint.
1015 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Theft.
SH 19/Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Fleeing the scene of an accident.
IH 45 S./FM 1374 (New Waverly) – Major vehicle wreck.
Walker County Jail docket
Oct. 22
Brian Sweet – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).
William Rust – Failure to comply with sex offender registry.
Jeremy Stanford – Burglary of a building.
Derrick Ferguson – Criminal nonsupport.
Garric Williams – Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear.
Christopher Vargas – Public intoxication.
Oct. 23
Tanner Perry – Public intoxication by a minor.
Mason Hanks – Public intoxication.
Agustin Rodriguez – DWI.
