Huntsville Police Department

Oct. 22 – Day Shift

Montgomery Rd./Windridge Dr. – Major vehicle wreck.

1316 Greenbriar Dr. – Failure to stop and give information.

Sam Houston Ave./19th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Smith Hill Rd./FM 2821 W. – Minor vehicle wreck.

141 IH 45 S. – Failure to stop and give information.

IH 45 S./Augusta Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.

59 SH 75 N. – Domestic.

Oct. 22 – Night Shift

2000 Sycamore Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.

2707 Sam Houston Ave. – Domestic.

141 IH 45 S. – Theft.

26 Montgomery Rd. – Domestic.

1235 Josey St. – Overdose.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Oct. 22

3202 IH 45 N. – Animal complaint.

1015 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Theft.

SH 19/Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Fleeing the scene of an accident.

IH 45 S./FM 1374 (New Waverly) – Major vehicle wreck.

Walker County Jail docket

Oct. 22

Brian Sweet – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).

William Rust – Failure to comply with sex offender registry.

Jeremy Stanford – Burglary of a building.

Derrick Ferguson – Criminal nonsupport.

Garric Williams – Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear.

Christopher Vargas – Public intoxication.

Oct. 23

Tanner Perry – Public intoxication by a minor.

Mason Hanks – Public intoxication.

Agustin Rodriguez – DWI.

