Huntsville Police Department
August 21 – Day Shift
115 Financial Plaza – Credit card abuse.
1065 SH 75 N. – Domestic.
100 block Price Ln. – Unattended death.
1313 Sam Houston Ave. – Burglary of a vehicle.
August 21 – Night Shift
1546 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.
291 IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.
7201 Smither Dr. – Identity theft.
IH 45 S./11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.
555 Bowers Blvd. – Found property.
August 22 – Day Shift
130 SH 30 E. – Stolen vehicle.
322 Bearkat Blvd. – Stolen vehicle.
IH 45 S./Smither Dr. – Failure to stop and give information.
814 Sam Houston Ave. – Burglary of a vehicle.
August 22 – Night Shift
2100 Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.
6 SH 75 S. – Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
2411 Ave. I – Found property.
2501 Lake Rd. – Burglary of a vehicle.
555 Bowers Blvd. – Minor vehicle wreck.
1206 20th St. – Domestic.
1323 Ave. C – Animal bite.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
August 22
SH 30/Loma Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
107 Frank Cloud Rd. – Public intoxication.
3 Morris Ln. – Theft.
Elmina Rd./Abbey Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
716 FM 405 – Recovered stolen vehicle.
1608 SH 75 N. – Sexual assault.
98 Mathis Dairy Rd. – Burglary of a residence.
80 Birdwell Rd. – Civil dispute.
9312 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Criminal trespass.
110 Kalyn Rd. – Civil dispute.
2571 FM 247 – Civil dispute.
101 FM 2693 – Disturbance.
3707 SH 30 – Public intoxication.
Walker County Jail docket
August 22
Gary Vanmeter Jr. – Public intoxication.
Milton Franklin – Theft of property (<$2,500), hold over.
August 23
Harry Reyes Jr. – DWI.
Bethany Portela – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).
Corey Sparks – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Chance Bush – Public intoxication.
Shawnna Willingham – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Tristan Collins – Possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (<1g), possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Jake Golightly – Public intoxication.
Jason Gray – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Brian Riddle – Public intoxication by a minor.
Paige Andrews – Public intoxication.
Shayne Holladay – DWI by a minor.
