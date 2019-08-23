Huntsville Police Department

August 21 – Day Shift

115 Financial Plaza – Credit card abuse.

1065 SH 75 N. – Domestic.

100 block Price Ln. – Unattended death.

1313 Sam Houston Ave. – Burglary of a vehicle.

August 21 – Night Shift

1546 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.

291 IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.

7201 Smither Dr. – Identity theft.

IH 45 S./11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.

555 Bowers Blvd. – Found property.

August 22 – Day Shift

130 SH 30 E. – Stolen vehicle.

322 Bearkat Blvd. – Stolen vehicle.

IH 45 S./Smither Dr. – Failure to stop and give information.

814 Sam Houston Ave. – Burglary of a vehicle.

August 22 – Night Shift

2100 Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.

6 SH 75 S. – Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

2411 Ave. I – Found property.

2501 Lake Rd. – Burglary of a vehicle.

555 Bowers Blvd. – Minor vehicle wreck.

1206 20th St. – Domestic.

1323 Ave. C – Animal bite.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

August 22

SH 30/Loma Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

107 Frank Cloud Rd. – Public intoxication.

3 Morris Ln. – Theft.

Elmina Rd./Abbey Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

716 FM 405 – Recovered stolen vehicle.

1608 SH 75 N. – Sexual assault.

98 Mathis Dairy Rd. – Burglary of a residence.

80 Birdwell Rd. – Civil dispute.

9312 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Criminal trespass.

110 Kalyn Rd. – Civil dispute.

2571 FM 247 – Civil dispute.

101 FM 2693 – Disturbance.

3707 SH 30 – Public intoxication.

Walker County Jail docket

August 22

Gary Vanmeter Jr. – Public intoxication.

Milton Franklin – Theft of property (<$2,500), hold over.

August 23

Harry Reyes Jr. – DWI.

Bethany Portela – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).

Corey Sparks – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chance Bush – Public intoxication.

Shawnna Willingham – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Tristan Collins – Possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (<1g), possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Jake Golightly – Public intoxication.

Jason Gray – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Brian Riddle – Public intoxication by a minor.

Paige Andrews – Public intoxication.

Shayne Holladay – DWI by a minor.

