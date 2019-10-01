Huntsville Police Department
Sept. 30 – Day Shift
120 Ave. D – Domestic.
Sept. 30 – Night Shift
1319 Ave. C – Failure to stop and give information.
2501 Lake Rd. – Burglary of a vehicle.
141 IH 45 S. – Theft.
927 Bowers Blvd. – Domestic.
2201 Bobby K. Marks Dr. – Family violence.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 27
271 Rogers Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
434 FM 2550 – Sexual assault.
Elmina Rd./SH 75 S. – Suspicious vehicle.
4857 FM 1374 – Theft.
15 Pine Knot Square – Burglary of a residence.
9 Pine Hollow St. – Criminal trespass.
55 Outback Alley – Missing person.
74 Sterling Chapel Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
12 Lakeview Dr. – Loud noise.
80 East Lake Rd. – Shots heard.
Sept. 28
Main St./Dogwood Dr. – Loud noise.
86 Meadow Link – Suspicious noise.
14 Brazil Blvd. – Suspicious vehicle.
4 Lake Dr. – Criminal mischief.
158 Arizona Ln. – Criminal mischief.
Lake Falls Rd./FM 980 – Loud noise.
742 Bowden Rd. – Animal complaint.
33 Charlotte St. – Disturbance.
Methodist Church Rd./Phelps St. – Loud noise.
113 Vela Rd. – Liquor law violation.
2211 US 190 – Suspicious vehicle.
Sept. 29
Lakeview Rd./FM 1374 – Loud noise.
12 Kennedy Ln. – Residential fire.
35 Creek Site Ct. – Residential fire.
FM 980/SH 19 (Riverside) – Terroristic threat.
Texas/Chisum Trail – Suspicious vehicle.
Pine Knot Square/N. Kamper Dr. – Shots heard.
78 Hidden Creek Dr. – Domestic.
Walker County Jail docket
Sept. 27
Nicolas Allen – Terroristic threat (McLennan County), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Justin Martin – Assault causing bodily injury.
Sept. 28
No reports.
Sept. 29
Noe Cepeda – DWI, hold over.
Timothy Hurt – DWI.
Earl Harris III – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Adelia Archie – Public intoxication.
Justin Beck – Possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g), possession of marijuana (<2oz), possession of drug paraphernalia, DWI.
Sept. 30
Leslie Key – Possession of drug paraphernalia, passenger unsecured by seatbelt.
Victor Patrick – Possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear.
Travis Thomas – Public intoxication.
Mark Williams – Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Jason Fragoso – (3 counts) manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).
Kieth Willingham – (3rd or more) DWI.
Odis McGilibetty – Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Floyd Pierre – Engaging in organized crime, theft.
Oct. 1
Elbright Seagroves – Public intoxication.
