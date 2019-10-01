Huntsville Police Department

Sept. 30 – Day Shift

120 Ave. D – Domestic.

Sept. 30 – Night Shift

1319 Ave. C – Failure to stop and give information.

2501 Lake Rd. – Burglary of a vehicle.

141 IH 45 S. – Theft.

927 Bowers Blvd. – Domestic.

2201 Bobby K. Marks Dr. – Family violence.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Sept. 27

271 Rogers Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

434 FM 2550 – Sexual assault.

Elmina Rd./SH 75 S. – Suspicious vehicle.

4857 FM 1374 – Theft.

15 Pine Knot Square – Burglary of a residence.

9 Pine Hollow St. – Criminal trespass.

55 Outback Alley – Missing person.

74 Sterling Chapel Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

12 Lakeview Dr. – Loud noise.

80 East Lake Rd. – Shots heard.

Sept. 28

Main St./Dogwood Dr. – Loud noise.

86 Meadow Link – Suspicious noise.

14 Brazil Blvd. – Suspicious vehicle.

4 Lake Dr. – Criminal mischief.

158 Arizona Ln. – Criminal mischief.

Lake Falls Rd./FM 980 – Loud noise.

742 Bowden Rd. – Animal complaint.

33 Charlotte St. – Disturbance.

Methodist Church Rd./Phelps St. – Loud noise.

113 Vela Rd. – Liquor law violation.

2211 US 190 – Suspicious vehicle.

Sept. 29

Lakeview Rd./FM 1374 – Loud noise.

12 Kennedy Ln. – Residential fire.

35 Creek Site Ct. – Residential fire.

FM 980/SH 19 (Riverside) – Terroristic threat.

Texas/Chisum Trail – Suspicious vehicle.

Pine Knot Square/N. Kamper Dr. – Shots heard.

78 Hidden Creek Dr. – Domestic.

Walker County Jail docket

Sept. 27

Nicolas Allen – Terroristic threat (McLennan County), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Justin Martin – Assault causing bodily injury.

Sept. 28

No reports.

Sept. 29

Noe Cepeda – DWI, hold over.

Timothy Hurt – DWI.

Earl Harris III – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Adelia Archie – Public intoxication.

Justin Beck – Possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g), possession of marijuana (<2oz), possession of drug paraphernalia, DWI.

Sept. 30

Leslie Key – Possession of drug paraphernalia, passenger unsecured by seatbelt.

Victor Patrick – Possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear.

Travis Thomas – Public intoxication.

Mark Williams – Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Jason Fragoso – (3 counts) manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).

Kieth Willingham – (3rd or more) DWI.

Odis McGilibetty – Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Floyd Pierre – Engaging in organized crime, theft.

Oct. 1

Elbright Seagroves – Public intoxication.

