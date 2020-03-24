Huntsville Police Department

March 23 – Day Shift

1600 Ave. R – Burglary of a vehicle.

889 IH 45 S. – Theft.

407 Brunch Ave. – Assault.

March 23 – Night Shift

655 FM 2821 – Organized crime.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

March 23

Duke Rd./SH 30 – Drugs.

Podraza Rd./SH 150 E. – Stolen vehicle.

8 Southwood Forest Dr. – Disturbance.

644 FM 2550 – Civil dispute.

FM 405/SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.

800 IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.

900 FM 230 – Minor vehicle wreck.

1 Martha Chapel Cemetery Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

100 Catechis Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

FM 1696 W./SH 75 N. – Suspicious vehicle.

2905 SH 75 N. – Criminal trespass.

12 North Fork Ln. – Domestic.

Walker County Jail docket

March 23

Zachary Jones – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, (3rd or more) DWI.

Taylor Campbell – Theft.

Brandon Hall – (2 counts) criminal nonsupport.

Joshua Perry – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joshua Black – DWI.

Brandyn Moreno – Possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (<1g).

March 24

Elizabeth Smith – Public intoxication, failure to appear.

Joseph Archuleta – Violation of a protective order.

Jason Turner – Theft of property (>=$2,500<$30k).

