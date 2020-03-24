Huntsville Police Department
March 23 – Day Shift
1600 Ave. R – Burglary of a vehicle.
889 IH 45 S. – Theft.
407 Brunch Ave. – Assault.
March 23 – Night Shift
655 FM 2821 – Organized crime.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
March 23
Duke Rd./SH 30 – Drugs.
Podraza Rd./SH 150 E. – Stolen vehicle.
8 Southwood Forest Dr. – Disturbance.
644 FM 2550 – Civil dispute.
FM 405/SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.
800 IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.
900 FM 230 – Minor vehicle wreck.
1 Martha Chapel Cemetery Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
100 Catechis Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
FM 1696 W./SH 75 N. – Suspicious vehicle.
2905 SH 75 N. – Criminal trespass.
12 North Fork Ln. – Domestic.
Walker County Jail docket
March 23
Zachary Jones – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, (3rd or more) DWI.
Taylor Campbell – Theft.
Brandon Hall – (2 counts) criminal nonsupport.
Joshua Perry – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joshua Black – DWI.
Brandyn Moreno – Possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (<1g).
March 24
Elizabeth Smith – Public intoxication, failure to appear.
Joseph Archuleta – Violation of a protective order.
Jason Turner – Theft of property (>=$2,500<$30k).
