Huntsville Police Department

Feb. 13 – Day Shift

222 Montgomery Rd. – Domestic.

3019 Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.

1020 MLK Dr. – Organized crime.

2500 Sam Houston Ave. – Found property.

100 Ave. M – Drugs.

Feb. 13 – Night Shift

2700 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.

3008 SH 30 – Theft.

141 IH 45 – Theft.

1001 Ave. J – Criminal mischief.

1300 Smither Dr. – Criminal mischief.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Feb. 13

1900 US 190 – Major vehicle wreck.

500 FM 2821 W. – Sexual assault.

2800 US 190 – Criminal trespass.

6 Ellen Ln. – Theft.

2902 IH 45 N. – Major vehicle wreck.

515 FM 2821 E. – Criminal trespass.

83 FM 2693 – Person with a weapon.

3196 IH 45 N. – Domestic.

27 Cliff Swallow – Animal complaint.

42 Outback Alley – Domestic.

40 Mike Beth Cir. – Suspicious person.

4 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Animal bite.

1548 11th St. – Public intoxication.

Walker County Jail docket

Feb. 13

Lamond Morris – Assault of a public servant.

Andrew Pimentel – Burglary of a habitation.

Jalen Fance – Criminal trespass.

Delbert Harris – Continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Anthony Sykes Jr. – Misdemeanor assault.

Charya Dottin – Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Howard Carter – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g) (Camden County).

Barnell Stewart Jr. – (2 counts) criminal nonsupport.

Michael Ellington – Expired registration, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Feb. 14

Nathan Doyle – Public intoxication.

Tory Preston – Possession of marijuana (<2oz) (Nueces County).

Donald Geehr – Failure to appear, minor in possession of alcohol.

James Patrick – Public intoxication.

Marshall Wood – DWI.

Servando Rosales Jr. – DUI.

