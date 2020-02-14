Huntsville Police Department
Feb. 13 – Day Shift
222 Montgomery Rd. – Domestic.
3019 Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.
1020 MLK Dr. – Organized crime.
2500 Sam Houston Ave. – Found property.
100 Ave. M – Drugs.
Feb. 13 – Night Shift
2700 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.
3008 SH 30 – Theft.
141 IH 45 – Theft.
1001 Ave. J – Criminal mischief.
1300 Smither Dr. – Criminal mischief.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 13
1900 US 190 – Major vehicle wreck.
500 FM 2821 W. – Sexual assault.
2800 US 190 – Criminal trespass.
6 Ellen Ln. – Theft.
2902 IH 45 N. – Major vehicle wreck.
515 FM 2821 E. – Criminal trespass.
83 FM 2693 – Person with a weapon.
3196 IH 45 N. – Domestic.
27 Cliff Swallow – Animal complaint.
42 Outback Alley – Domestic.
40 Mike Beth Cir. – Suspicious person.
4 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Animal bite.
1548 11th St. – Public intoxication.
Walker County Jail docket
Feb. 13
Lamond Morris – Assault of a public servant.
Andrew Pimentel – Burglary of a habitation.
Jalen Fance – Criminal trespass.
Delbert Harris – Continuous sexual abuse of a child.
Anthony Sykes Jr. – Misdemeanor assault.
Charya Dottin – Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Howard Carter – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g) (Camden County).
Barnell Stewart Jr. – (2 counts) criminal nonsupport.
Michael Ellington – Expired registration, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Feb. 14
Nathan Doyle – Public intoxication.
Tory Preston – Possession of marijuana (<2oz) (Nueces County).
Donald Geehr – Failure to appear, minor in possession of alcohol.
James Patrick – Public intoxication.
Marshall Wood – DWI.
Servando Rosales Jr. – DUI.
