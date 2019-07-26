Huntsville Police Department
July 25 – Day Shift
No reports.
July 25 – Night Shift
3307 Powell Rd. – Runaway.
2401 Sycamore Ave. – Domestic.
612 Ave. H – Domestic.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
July 25
100 Block Autumn Way – Criminal mischief.
Walker County Jail docket
July 25
Travis Cleark – DWI.
Xavier Jones – Aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Kevin White – Theft of property (>=$100<$750).
Taurus Igwe – Assault causing bodily injury, evading arrest, no driver’s license, failure to appear, criminal nonsupport.
Angel Perez – Possession of a dangerous drug.
June 26
Devondrae Ware – Failure to stop at designated point, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kyia Williams – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Rodrick Ross – Fraud, Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Kimberly Franklin – DWI.
Cari-Mcque Wilson – DWI.
Eranisha Bess – Public intoxication, resisting arrest.
