Huntsville Police Department

July 25 – Day Shift

No reports.

July 25 – Night Shift

3307 Powell Rd. – Runaway.

2401 Sycamore Ave. – Domestic.

612 Ave. H – Domestic.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

July 25

100 Block Autumn Way – Criminal mischief.

Walker County Jail docket

July 25

Travis Cleark – DWI.

Xavier Jones – Aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Kevin White – Theft of property (>=$100<$750).

Taurus Igwe – Assault causing bodily injury, evading arrest, no driver’s license, failure to appear, criminal nonsupport.

Angel Perez – Possession of a dangerous drug.

June 26

Devondrae Ware – Failure to stop at designated point, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kyia Williams – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Rodrick Ross – Fraud, Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Kimberly Franklin – DWI.

Cari-Mcque Wilson – DWI.

Eranisha Bess – Public intoxication, resisting arrest.

Tags