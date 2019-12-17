Huntsville Police Department

Dec. 16 – Day Shift

737 IH 45 S. – Theft.

7174 SH 75 S. – Theft.

Dec. 16 – Night Shift

423 Montgomery Rd. – Domestic.

331 US 190 E. – Stabbing.

1330 River Oaks Dr. – Aggravated robbery.

2501 Lake Rd. – Criminal trespass.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Dec. 16

668 FM 2296 – Criminal trespass.

57 Parker Creek Rd. – Animal complaint.

195 Thomas Lake Rd. – Criminal trespass.

158 Wildwood Lake Dr. N – Shots heard.

77 Northwood Cir. – Harassment.

118 Ranch Acres Dr. – Theft.

144 Wood Farm Rd. – Suspicious person.

6505 FM 1374 (New Waverly) – Assault.

2275 US 190 – Unattended death.

1658 SH 75 N. – Domestic.

556 FM 2296 – Disturbance.

380 FM 1696 W. – Civil dispute.

226 Rosenwall Rd. – Animal complaint.

1207 FM 980 – Suspicious vehicle.

2902 IH 45 N. – Vehicle fire.

38 Gourd Creek Cemetery Rd. – Domestic.

Walker County Jail docket

Dec. 16

Jacob Rockwell – Assault causing bodily injury.

Tyler Huynh – Assault causing bodily injury.

Chelsey Phares – Public intoxication.

Heather Lawler – DWI.

Juan Vivian – Resisting arrest, tampering with evidence.

Jimmie Bustos – Assault causing bodily injury (Travis County).

Alec Shepherd – Possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (<1g), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jules Seals – Burglary of a building.

Tadrian Riles – Minor in possession of alcohol, public intoxication by a minor.

Isac Espinoza – Interfering with public duties.

Ronald Purvis – Failure to identify fugitive, illegal window tint, failure to appear.

Maria Rosales-Maldonado – Assault.

Dec. 17

Katelynn Britt – DWI with a child.

