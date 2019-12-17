Huntsville Police Department
Dec. 16 – Day Shift
737 IH 45 S. – Theft.
7174 SH 75 S. – Theft.
Dec. 16 – Night Shift
423 Montgomery Rd. – Domestic.
331 US 190 E. – Stabbing.
1330 River Oaks Dr. – Aggravated robbery.
2501 Lake Rd. – Criminal trespass.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 16
668 FM 2296 – Criminal trespass.
57 Parker Creek Rd. – Animal complaint.
195 Thomas Lake Rd. – Criminal trespass.
158 Wildwood Lake Dr. N – Shots heard.
77 Northwood Cir. – Harassment.
118 Ranch Acres Dr. – Theft.
144 Wood Farm Rd. – Suspicious person.
6505 FM 1374 (New Waverly) – Assault.
2275 US 190 – Unattended death.
1658 SH 75 N. – Domestic.
556 FM 2296 – Disturbance.
380 FM 1696 W. – Civil dispute.
226 Rosenwall Rd. – Animal complaint.
1207 FM 980 – Suspicious vehicle.
2902 IH 45 N. – Vehicle fire.
38 Gourd Creek Cemetery Rd. – Domestic.
Walker County Jail docket
Dec. 16
Jacob Rockwell – Assault causing bodily injury.
Tyler Huynh – Assault causing bodily injury.
Chelsey Phares – Public intoxication.
Heather Lawler – DWI.
Juan Vivian – Resisting arrest, tampering with evidence.
Jimmie Bustos – Assault causing bodily injury (Travis County).
Alec Shepherd – Possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (<1g), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jules Seals – Burglary of a building.
Tadrian Riles – Minor in possession of alcohol, public intoxication by a minor.
Isac Espinoza – Interfering with public duties.
Ronald Purvis – Failure to identify fugitive, illegal window tint, failure to appear.
Maria Rosales-Maldonado – Assault.
Dec. 17
Katelynn Britt – DWI with a child.
