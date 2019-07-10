Huntsville Police Department
July 9 – Day Shift
Sam Houston Ave./20th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.
3300 Pine Grove Dr. – Domestic.
July 9 – Night Shift
1548 11th St. – Failure to stop and give information.
413 7th St. – Domestic.
757 Sabrina Dr. – Found property.
141 IH 45 S. – Failure to stop and give information.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
July 9
No reports provided.
Walker County Jail docket
July 9
No reports provided.
