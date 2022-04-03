Huntsville Police Department
Feb. 8
1020-B MLK Dr – Terroristic threat.
277 Wanza Rd – Fraudulent use of identifying information.
2033 11th St – Fraudulent use of identifying information.
1304 Sam Houston Ave – Assault.
101 FM 2821 E – Assault.
Feb. 9
340 Oaklawn St – Stolen vehicle.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 8
717-500 FM 2821 W – Drugs.
223-A Three Notch Rd – Theft.
Walker County Jail Docket
Feb. 8
Colin Sweeny – Possession of a controlled substance.
Abisai Federico Carbajal – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Billy Hill – Criminal trespass.
Stephen Benet Houston – Aggravated kidnapping.
Feb. 9
Barbara Harden – Possession of marijuana.
Monique Welch – Possession of drug paraphernalia.
John Adams – Public intoxication.
Davon Breaux – Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
Stanley Varner – Unlawfully carrying a weapon.
Zaccheus Mathews – Unlawfully carrying a weapon.
Zachary Mathews – Unlawfully carrying a weapon.
Kenneth Christian Wilson – Driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a handgun by a licensed holder.
Payton Alexander Kibby – Miscellaneous Class C and public intoxication.
