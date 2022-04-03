Huntsville Police Department

March 3

121 Sara Ln – Assault.

2716 Chimney Rock Rd – Theft.

14 White Circle – Assault.

2201 Bobby K. Marks Dr – Criminal mischief.

3008 SH 30 W – Found property.

225 IH 45 S – Found property.

2209 Bobby K Marks Dr – Major wreck.

3122 Montgomery Rd – Burglary of a commercial property.

2618 Montgomery Rd – Minor wreck.

3057 Old Colony Rd – Criminal mischief.

FM 247 / FM 2821 W – Major wreck.

304 7th St – Domestic.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

March 3

60 Obannon Dr – Runaway juvenile.

80 Lake Rd – Domestic.

215 Hopewell Rd – Burglary of a residence.

143 FS Rd 233 – Runaway juvenile.

195 FM 2628 – Animal bite.

6505 FM 1374 – Suspicious person.

Walker County Jail Docket

March 3

Robert Lee Brown – DWI third or more.

Tiffani Jean-Lynel Elkins – Failure to appear.

Clarence Edward Smith II – Municipal court warrants.

Nicholas Paul Ardoin – Displaying fictitious license plate, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

Meagan Nicole McClintock – Possession of a controlled substance, failure to identify, driving while intoxicated third or more and possession of marijuana.

Ivy Nicole Denby – Bond surrender.

Jacob Hughes – Official oppression.

Clay Allen Coleman – Interfere with emergency request for assistance with previous conviction.

Michael Preston Hay – Parole and pardon board violation.

Kiawanna Fisher – Burglary of a habitation.

March 4

Jarriet Antwain Adams – Public intoxication and failure to appear.

Odis Orlanda Gee – Public intoxication.

