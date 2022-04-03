Huntsville Police Department
March 3
121 Sara Ln – Assault.
2716 Chimney Rock Rd – Theft.
14 White Circle – Assault.
2201 Bobby K. Marks Dr – Criminal mischief.
3008 SH 30 W – Found property.
225 IH 45 S – Found property.
2209 Bobby K Marks Dr – Major wreck.
3122 Montgomery Rd – Burglary of a commercial property.
2618 Montgomery Rd – Minor wreck.
3057 Old Colony Rd – Criminal mischief.
FM 247 / FM 2821 W – Major wreck.
304 7th St – Domestic.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
March 3
60 Obannon Dr – Runaway juvenile.
80 Lake Rd – Domestic.
215 Hopewell Rd – Burglary of a residence.
143 FS Rd 233 – Runaway juvenile.
195 FM 2628 – Animal bite.
6505 FM 1374 – Suspicious person.
Walker County Jail Docket
March 3
Robert Lee Brown – DWI third or more.
Tiffani Jean-Lynel Elkins – Failure to appear.
Clarence Edward Smith II – Municipal court warrants.
Nicholas Paul Ardoin – Displaying fictitious license plate, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.
Meagan Nicole McClintock – Possession of a controlled substance, failure to identify, driving while intoxicated third or more and possession of marijuana.
Ivy Nicole Denby – Bond surrender.
Jacob Hughes – Official oppression.
Clay Allen Coleman – Interfere with emergency request for assistance with previous conviction.
Michael Preston Hay – Parole and pardon board violation.
Kiawanna Fisher – Burglary of a habitation.
March 4
Jarriet Antwain Adams – Public intoxication and failure to appear.
Odis Orlanda Gee – Public intoxication.
