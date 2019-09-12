Huntsville Police Department
Sept. 11 – Day Shift
3652 Youpon Lane – Harassment.
US 190/Geneva St. – Minor vehicle wreck.
5050 Sam Houston Ave. – Overdose.
555 Bowers Blvd. – Stolen vehicle.
2501 Lake Rd. – Burglary of a vehicle.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 11
272 Didlake Rd. – Animal complaint.
2501 IH 45 S. – Animal complaint.
41 Hill Rd. – Animal abuse.
9309 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Suspicious person.
32 Pine Oak Ln. – Sexual assault.
500 FM 2821 W. – Animal abuse.
143 FS Rd. 233 – Sexual assault.
31 Shannon St. – Disturbance.
83 Ranch Acres Dr. – Terroristic threat.
Walker County Jail docket
Sept. 11
Natasha De La Cruz – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Markie Morales – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g).
Jules Seals – Burglary of a building.
Roderick Lucas – Deadly conduct (discharge of a firearm).
