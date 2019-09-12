Huntsville Police Department

Sept. 11 – Day Shift

3652 Youpon Lane – Harassment.

US 190/Geneva St. – Minor vehicle wreck. 

5050 Sam Houston Ave. – Overdose.

555 Bowers Blvd. – Stolen vehicle.

2501 Lake Rd. – Burglary of a vehicle.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Sept. 11

272 Didlake Rd. – Animal complaint.

2501 IH 45 S. – Animal complaint.

41 Hill Rd. – Animal abuse.

9309 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Suspicious person.

32 Pine Oak Ln. – Sexual assault.

500 FM 2821 W. – Animal abuse.

143 FS Rd. 233 – Sexual assault.

31 Shannon St. – Disturbance.

83 Ranch Acres Dr. – Terroristic threat.

Walker County Jail docket

Sept. 11

Natasha De La Cruz – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Markie Morales – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g).

Jules Seals – Burglary of a building.

Roderick Lucas – Deadly conduct (discharge of a firearm).

