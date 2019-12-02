Huntsville Police Department

Nov. 27 – Day Shift

620 IH 45 – Missing person.

2821 Lake Rd. – Domestic.

1727 18th St. – Theft.

2032 11th St. – Failure to stop and give information.

2537 Pine Shadows Dr. – Domestic.

259 IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Nov. 27 – Night Shift

3027 SH 30 – Burglary of a vehicle.

2031 11th St. – Failure to stop and give information.

1961 Quality Blvd. – Domestic.

8306 Smither Dr. – Theft.

100 Ave. M – Suspicious incident.

Nov. 28 – Day Shift

2501 Lake Rd. – Domestic.

916 Ave. J – Domestic.

Nov. 28 – Night Shift

2530 Sam Houston Rd. – Domestic.

1012 Frostwood Dr. – Domestic.

Nov. 29 – Day Shift

141 IH 45 – Assault.

1798 SH 30 – Domestic.

1523 Ave. Q – Unattended death.

2101 Sycamore Ave. – Theft.

259 IH 45 – Criminal mischief.

1302 Nottingham Dr. – Sexual assault.

902 11th St. – Forgery.

Nov. 29 – Night Shift

280 FM 2821 W. – Theft.

IH 45 S./Lake Rd. – Drugs.

141 IH 45 S. – Theft.

Nov. 30 – Day Shift

2501 Lake Rd. – Domestic.

IH 45/Veterans Memorial Pkwy. – Minor vehicle wreck.

601 SH 75 – Theft.

Nov. 30 – Night Shift

457 IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.

606 IH 45 S. – Burglary of a vehicle.

601 SH 75 N. – Organized crime.

2501 Lake Rd. – Domestic.

102 Sam Houston Ave. – Suspicious incident.

224 Pine Shadows Dr. – Domestic.

FM 2821 E./MLK Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck/DUI.

Dec. 1 – Day Shift

124 IH 45 – Burglary.

141 IH 45 – Theft.

Dec. 1 – Night Shift

2501 Lake Rd. – Burglary of a vehicle.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Nov. 27

104 Ranch Rd. – Burglary of a vehicle.

27 Wood Farm Estates Rd. – Animal abuse.

1961 FM 1375 E. – Credit card abuse.

169 Oates Brothers Rd. – Terroristic threat.

132 Sandy Creek Farm Rd. – Disturbance.

1 Pine Ave. – Loud noise.

81 Front St. (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.

53 Pine Oak Ln. – Domestic.

88 Gazebo St. – Criminal mischief.

Nov. 28

9317 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Suspicious person.

301 Gibbs St. (New Waverly) – Suspicious vehicle.

116 Palisade Cir. – Domestic.

649 Pinedale Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

Jones Rd./Hawthorne Rd. – Drugs/narcotics.

96 Ranch Rd. – Burglary of a vehicle.

132 Sandy Creek Farm Rd. – Criminal mischief.

4616 FM 1374 – Animal bite.

143 FS Rd. 233 – Assault.

28 Sandra Dr. – Criminal trespass.

Victoria Way/Cogans Grove – Drugs/narcotics.

9317 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Criminal trespass.

Nov. 29

106 Roy Webb Rd. – Disturbance.

Hawthorne Rd./FM 1375 E. – Animal abuse.

105 Gourd Creek Cemetery Rd. – Disturbance.

1015 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Criminal trespass.

6 Villa Way – Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

672 Hawthorne Rd. – Domestic.

26 Starlite Dr. – Civil dispute.

1702 FM 980 – Civil dispute.

1456 Southwood Dr. – Loud noise.

Nov. 30

141 IH 45 S. – Robbery in progress.

1502 IH 45 N. – Domestic.

3 Morris Ln. – Theft.

110 Gilley Rd. – Harassment.

433 FM 2628 – Animal bite.

8 Nita Dr. – Criminal mischief.

8000 SH 75 S. – Shots heard.

75 Sterling Chapel Rd. – Domestic in progress.

Dec. 1

FM 2821 E./MLK Dr. – Major vehicle wreck.

200 IH 45 S. – Domestic.

655 FM 2821 W. – Theft.

426 FM 1791 – Burglary of a residence.

SH 150 W./SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Animal complaint.

23 Sandra Dr. – Disturbance.

17 Calvary Rd. – Animal complaint.

7005 SH 75 S. – Harassment.

Whippoorwill St./Wallace Rd. – Shots heard.

87 Hill St. (Riverside) – Theft.

116 Wood Farm Rd. – Loud noise.

9317 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Failure to stop and give information.

115 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Loud noise.

328 Geneva Rd. – Suspicious person.

SH 19/FM 980 (Riverside) – Major vehicle wreck.

82 FM 2693 – Criminal mischief.

Walker County Jail docket

Nov. 27

Jason Ruth – Public intoxication.

Stacy McCloud-Roach – Sexual assault of a child, hold over.

Mario Mancha – Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Dorian Milton – Theft of property (>=$2,500<$30K).

Brandon Williams – (3rd or more) DWI.

Selena Butler – Public intoxication by a minor.

Joe Rodriguez – Assault causing bodily injury.

Nichole Zamora – Failure to use a seatbelt, improper passing, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jalen Sanford – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).

James Pipkin – Possession of drug paraphernalia, (2 counts) failure to appear, (2 counts) failure to present proof of insurance.

Koral Owens – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Nov. 28

Thomas Salinas – Open container, failure to appear.

Markas Utley – Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Desmin Smith – Interfering with public duties.

Jonathan Salazar – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), DUI by a minor.

Juan Escamilla – DWI.

Alfredo Delarosa – Public intoxication.

Brandon LeFlore – Public intoxication.

Xavier Johnson – Resisting arrest, possession of marijuana (<2oz)/

Isreal Aminu – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence, injury to child/elder/disabled person.

Amya Thomas – Failure to identify.

Anthony Davila – Assault causing bodily injury.

Jacob Mendoza – Assault causing bodily injury.

Christi Coleman – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Nov. 29

Aaron Sykes – Criminal trespass.

Emily Walker – Assault causing bodily injury.

Allen Fagan – Assault causing bodily injury, assault of a family/household member impeding breathing.

Nov. 30

RT Lott Jr. – Assault of a family/household member impeding breathing.

Dec. 1

Jermarcus Spellings – Failure to identify fugitive from justice, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Brandon Bryant – (2 counts) failure to appear, no driver’s license, public intoxication, passenger not secured by seatbelt, misdemeanor assault.

Stacy Scott – DWI.

Treveon Harvey – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Carter Cherry – Evading arrest, failure to present proof of insurance, failure to appear.

Dec. 2

Richard Wagner Jr. – Family violence.

