Huntsville Police Department
Nov. 27 – Day Shift
620 IH 45 – Missing person.
2821 Lake Rd. – Domestic.
1727 18th St. – Theft.
2032 11th St. – Failure to stop and give information.
2537 Pine Shadows Dr. – Domestic.
259 IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Nov. 27 – Night Shift
3027 SH 30 – Burglary of a vehicle.
2031 11th St. – Failure to stop and give information.
1961 Quality Blvd. – Domestic.
8306 Smither Dr. – Theft.
100 Ave. M – Suspicious incident.
Nov. 28 – Day Shift
2501 Lake Rd. – Domestic.
916 Ave. J – Domestic.
Nov. 28 – Night Shift
2530 Sam Houston Rd. – Domestic.
1012 Frostwood Dr. – Domestic.
Nov. 29 – Day Shift
141 IH 45 – Assault.
1798 SH 30 – Domestic.
1523 Ave. Q – Unattended death.
2101 Sycamore Ave. – Theft.
259 IH 45 – Criminal mischief.
1302 Nottingham Dr. – Sexual assault.
902 11th St. – Forgery.
Nov. 29 – Night Shift
280 FM 2821 W. – Theft.
IH 45 S./Lake Rd. – Drugs.
141 IH 45 S. – Theft.
Nov. 30 – Day Shift
2501 Lake Rd. – Domestic.
IH 45/Veterans Memorial Pkwy. – Minor vehicle wreck.
601 SH 75 – Theft.
Nov. 30 – Night Shift
457 IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.
606 IH 45 S. – Burglary of a vehicle.
601 SH 75 N. – Organized crime.
2501 Lake Rd. – Domestic.
102 Sam Houston Ave. – Suspicious incident.
224 Pine Shadows Dr. – Domestic.
FM 2821 E./MLK Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck/DUI.
Dec. 1 – Day Shift
124 IH 45 – Burglary.
141 IH 45 – Theft.
Dec. 1 – Night Shift
2501 Lake Rd. – Burglary of a vehicle.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 27
104 Ranch Rd. – Burglary of a vehicle.
27 Wood Farm Estates Rd. – Animal abuse.
1961 FM 1375 E. – Credit card abuse.
169 Oates Brothers Rd. – Terroristic threat.
132 Sandy Creek Farm Rd. – Disturbance.
1 Pine Ave. – Loud noise.
81 Front St. (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.
53 Pine Oak Ln. – Domestic.
88 Gazebo St. – Criminal mischief.
Nov. 28
9317 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Suspicious person.
301 Gibbs St. (New Waverly) – Suspicious vehicle.
116 Palisade Cir. – Domestic.
649 Pinedale Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
Jones Rd./Hawthorne Rd. – Drugs/narcotics.
96 Ranch Rd. – Burglary of a vehicle.
132 Sandy Creek Farm Rd. – Criminal mischief.
4616 FM 1374 – Animal bite.
143 FS Rd. 233 – Assault.
28 Sandra Dr. – Criminal trespass.
Victoria Way/Cogans Grove – Drugs/narcotics.
9317 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Criminal trespass.
Nov. 29
106 Roy Webb Rd. – Disturbance.
Hawthorne Rd./FM 1375 E. – Animal abuse.
105 Gourd Creek Cemetery Rd. – Disturbance.
1015 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Criminal trespass.
6 Villa Way – Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
672 Hawthorne Rd. – Domestic.
26 Starlite Dr. – Civil dispute.
1702 FM 980 – Civil dispute.
1456 Southwood Dr. – Loud noise.
Nov. 30
141 IH 45 S. – Robbery in progress.
1502 IH 45 N. – Domestic.
3 Morris Ln. – Theft.
110 Gilley Rd. – Harassment.
433 FM 2628 – Animal bite.
8 Nita Dr. – Criminal mischief.
8000 SH 75 S. – Shots heard.
75 Sterling Chapel Rd. – Domestic in progress.
Dec. 1
FM 2821 E./MLK Dr. – Major vehicle wreck.
200 IH 45 S. – Domestic.
655 FM 2821 W. – Theft.
426 FM 1791 – Burglary of a residence.
SH 150 W./SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Animal complaint.
23 Sandra Dr. – Disturbance.
17 Calvary Rd. – Animal complaint.
7005 SH 75 S. – Harassment.
Whippoorwill St./Wallace Rd. – Shots heard.
87 Hill St. (Riverside) – Theft.
116 Wood Farm Rd. – Loud noise.
9317 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Failure to stop and give information.
115 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Loud noise.
328 Geneva Rd. – Suspicious person.
SH 19/FM 980 (Riverside) – Major vehicle wreck.
82 FM 2693 – Criminal mischief.
Walker County Jail docket
Nov. 27
Jason Ruth – Public intoxication.
Stacy McCloud-Roach – Sexual assault of a child, hold over.
Mario Mancha – Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Dorian Milton – Theft of property (>=$2,500<$30K).
Brandon Williams – (3rd or more) DWI.
Selena Butler – Public intoxication by a minor.
Joe Rodriguez – Assault causing bodily injury.
Nichole Zamora – Failure to use a seatbelt, improper passing, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jalen Sanford – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).
James Pipkin – Possession of drug paraphernalia, (2 counts) failure to appear, (2 counts) failure to present proof of insurance.
Koral Owens – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Nov. 28
Thomas Salinas – Open container, failure to appear.
Markas Utley – Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Desmin Smith – Interfering with public duties.
Jonathan Salazar – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), DUI by a minor.
Juan Escamilla – DWI.
Alfredo Delarosa – Public intoxication.
Brandon LeFlore – Public intoxication.
Xavier Johnson – Resisting arrest, possession of marijuana (<2oz)/
Isreal Aminu – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence, injury to child/elder/disabled person.
Amya Thomas – Failure to identify.
Anthony Davila – Assault causing bodily injury.
Jacob Mendoza – Assault causing bodily injury.
Christi Coleman – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Nov. 29
Aaron Sykes – Criminal trespass.
Emily Walker – Assault causing bodily injury.
Allen Fagan – Assault causing bodily injury, assault of a family/household member impeding breathing.
Nov. 30
RT Lott Jr. – Assault of a family/household member impeding breathing.
Dec. 1
Jermarcus Spellings – Failure to identify fugitive from justice, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Brandon Bryant – (2 counts) failure to appear, no driver’s license, public intoxication, passenger not secured by seatbelt, misdemeanor assault.
Stacy Scott – DWI.
Treveon Harvey – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Carter Cherry – Evading arrest, failure to present proof of insurance, failure to appear.
Dec. 2
Richard Wagner Jr. – Family violence.
