Huntsville Police Department
Dec. 31 – Day Shift
8 Dogwood Dr. – Domestic.
2001 SH 30 E. – Criminal mischief.
322 Sumac Rd. – Theft of a firearm.
Dec. 31 – Night Shift
4 White Cir. – Burglary of a residence.
286 Watkins St. – Domestic.
1548 11th St. – Failure to stop and give information.
Jan. 1 – Day Shift
3009 SH 30 – Found property.
1548 11th St. – Credit card abuse.
320 US 190 – Theft.
Jan. 1 – Night Shift
600 Palm St. – Drugs.
500 IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.
100 Financial Plaza – Assault.
1440 Brazos Dr. – Domestic.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 31
629 FM 405 – Theft.
266 Didlake Rd. – Runaway Juvenile.
1015 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Criminal trespass.
14 Dorothy St. – Animal complaint.
9 Valley View Ct. – Assault.
FM 980/Hill St. (Riverside) – Criminal trespass.
3070 SH 19 – Shots heard.
5744 FM 1374 – Suspicious vehicle.
Jan. 1
Smith Hill Rd./Hill St. – Shots heard.
19 John Kay Rd. – Loud noise.
191 Hadley Creek Bend – Domestic.
23 FM 2296 – Loud noise.
9 Cedar Ln. – Loud noise.
143 FS Rd. 233 – Runaway Juvenile.
76 Paisano Ln. – Loud noise.
28 FM 405 – Residential fire.
13 Caney Creek Dr. – Overdose.
80 FM 2693 – Shots heard.
20 Lake Falls Ln. – Criminal trespass.
100 Main St. – Shots heard.
FM 1097/SH 150 E. – Suspicious vehicle.
10 Cliff Swallow – Disturbance.
3205 IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.
800 IH 45 N. – Major vehicle wreck.
655 FM 2821 W. – Suspicious person.
1272 Old Phelps Rd. – Domestic.
Walker County Jail docket
Dec. 31
Jeremy Clay – Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Victoria Joseph – Resisting arrest, no insurance, failure to display driver’s license.
Elizabeth Smith – Public intoxication.
Tyrean Collier – Possession of marijuana (<2oz), possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver’s license.
Larry Jester – Forgery of a financial instrument.
Jan. 1
Matthew Maciel – Theft of property (>=$100<$750).
Caesar Hall – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Jose Diaz – DWI with a child.
Jacob McCreary – Public intoxication.
James Pipkin – (3 counts) failure to appear, (2 counts) failure to present proof of insurance, (2 counts) possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jan. 2
Robert Schrey – Public intoxication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.