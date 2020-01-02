Huntsville Police Department

Dec. 31 – Day Shift

8 Dogwood Dr. – Domestic.

2001 SH 30 E. – Criminal mischief.

322 Sumac Rd. – Theft of a firearm.

Dec. 31 – Night Shift

4 White Cir. – Burglary of a residence.

286 Watkins St. – Domestic.

1548 11th St. – Failure to stop and give information.

Jan. 1 – Day Shift

3009 SH 30 – Found property.

1548 11th St. – Credit card abuse.

320 US 190 – Theft.

Jan. 1 – Night Shift

600 Palm St. – Drugs.

500 IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.

100 Financial Plaza – Assault.

1440 Brazos Dr. – Domestic.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Dec. 31

629 FM 405 – Theft.

266 Didlake Rd. – Runaway Juvenile.

1015 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Criminal trespass.

14 Dorothy St. – Animal complaint.

9 Valley View Ct. – Assault.

FM 980/Hill St. (Riverside) – Criminal trespass.

3070 SH 19 – Shots heard.

5744 FM 1374 – Suspicious vehicle.

Jan. 1

Smith Hill Rd./Hill St. – Shots heard.

19 John Kay Rd. – Loud noise.

191 Hadley Creek Bend – Domestic.

23 FM 2296 – Loud noise.

9 Cedar Ln. – Loud noise.

143 FS Rd. 233 – Runaway Juvenile.

76 Paisano Ln. – Loud noise.

28 FM 405 – Residential fire.

13 Caney Creek Dr. – Overdose.

80 FM 2693 – Shots heard.

20 Lake Falls Ln. – Criminal trespass.

100 Main St. – Shots heard.

FM 1097/SH 150 E. – Suspicious vehicle.

10 Cliff Swallow – Disturbance.

3205 IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.

800 IH 45 N. – Major vehicle wreck.

655 FM 2821 W. – Suspicious person.

1272 Old Phelps Rd. – Domestic.

Walker County Jail docket

Dec. 31

Jeremy Clay – Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Victoria Joseph – Resisting arrest, no insurance, failure to display driver’s license.

Elizabeth Smith – Public intoxication.

Tyrean Collier – Possession of marijuana (<2oz), possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver’s license.

Larry Jester – Forgery of a financial instrument.

Jan. 1

Matthew Maciel – Theft of property (>=$100<$750).

Caesar Hall – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Jose Diaz – DWI with a child.

Jacob McCreary – Public intoxication.

James Pipkin – (3 counts) failure to appear, (2 counts) failure to present proof of insurance, (2 counts) possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jan. 2

Robert Schrey – Public intoxication.

Tags