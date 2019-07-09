Huntsville Police Department
July 8 – Day Shift
304 Gram Rd. – Organized crime.
815 12th St. – Missing person.
757 Sabrina Rd. – Domestic.
912 Ave. N – Burglary of a vehicle.
3000 SH 30 W. – Major vehicle wreck.
July 8 – Night Shift
2501 Lake Rd. – Domestic.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
July 8
3700 Block SH 19 (Riverside) – Theft.
0 Block Tomahawk St. – Theft.
400 Block FM 1791 – Domestic.
700 Block FM 2821 W. – Civil dispute.
0 Block Park Ln. – Harassment.
3100 Block IH 45 N. – Major vehicle wreck.
100 Block FS Rd. 233 – Sexual assault.
2200 Block IH 45 S. – Failure to stop and give information.
0 Block Brandon Rd. – Assault.
0 Block Hyman Rd. – Drugs/narcotics.
SH 19/FM 2821 E. – Suspicious vehicle.
Walker County Jail docket
July 8
Amanda Belvins-Baldwin – Public intoxication, failure to appear.
Brandon Gardener – Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Marcelius Boutte – Hold over, evading arrest.
Errol Hodge – Criminal nonsupport.
July 9
Kerrie Hodge – Assault by threat.
Rick Jackson – Unauthorized use of vehicle, evading arrest.
Juan Robles – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).
Nicholas Delossantos – Public intoxication, assault of family/house member.
Markus McGary – Public intoxication, disorderly conduct (fighting).
