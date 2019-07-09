Huntsville Police Department

July 8 – Day Shift

304 Gram Rd. – Organized crime.

815 12th St. – Missing person.

757 Sabrina Rd. – Domestic.

912 Ave. N – Burglary of a vehicle.

3000 SH 30 W. – Major vehicle wreck.

July 8 – Night Shift

2501 Lake Rd. – Domestic.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

July 8

3700 Block SH 19 (Riverside) – Theft.

0 Block Tomahawk St. – Theft.

400 Block FM 1791 – Domestic.

700 Block FM 2821 W. – Civil dispute.

0 Block Park Ln. – Harassment.

3100 Block IH 45 N. – Major vehicle wreck.

100 Block FS Rd. 233 – Sexual assault.

2200 Block IH 45 S. – Failure to stop and give information.

0 Block Brandon Rd. – Assault.

0 Block Hyman Rd. – Drugs/narcotics.

SH 19/FM 2821 E. – Suspicious vehicle.

Walker County Jail docket

July 8

Amanda Belvins-Baldwin – Public intoxication, failure to appear.

Brandon Gardener – Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Marcelius Boutte – Hold over, evading arrest.

Errol Hodge – Criminal nonsupport.

July 9

Kerrie Hodge – Assault by threat.

Rick Jackson – Unauthorized use of vehicle, evading arrest.

Juan Robles – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).

Nicholas Delossantos – Public intoxication, assault of family/house member.

Markus McGary – Public intoxication, disorderly conduct (fighting).

Tags