Huntsville Police Department
Dec. 11 – Day Shift
631 IH 45 S. – Burglary of a vehicle.
1324 Smither Dr. – Criminal mischief.
239 El Toro Rd. – Domestic.
1000 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Boettcher Dr./Turner St. – Minor vehicle wreck.
1702 11th St. – Theft.
Dec. 11 – Night Shift
244 El Toro Rd. – Domestic.
1347 Smither Dr. – Found property.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 11
2154 SH 75 N. – Theft.
32 Pavey Cir. – Harassment.
10 Pine Cone Dr. – Disturbance.
9302 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Criminal trespass.
202 Obanon Dr. – Suspicious person.
Saint Marys Rd./FM 405 – Suspicious vehicle.
9312 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Criminal trespass.
10 Cogans Grove – Animal complaint.
281 IH 45 S. – Theft.
122 Round Prairie Rd. – Animal bite.
1207 FM 980 – Suspicious vehicle.
1902 IH 45 N. – Major vehicle wreck.
14 Villa Cir. – Animal complaint.
27 Calvary Rd. – Shots heard.
Walker County Jail docket
Dec. 11
Karen Bibbs – Theft of property (<$2,500), (3rd or more) DWI.
David Dickinson – Criminal nonsupport.
Yolanda Glaze – Theft of property (<$2,500).
Ahmad Hayden – Failure to comply with sex offender registry.
Cory Archie – Failure to stop and render aid, no insurance.
Elijah Serna – Promotion of lewd visual material, hold over.
Da Vante Howard – Obstruction.
Dec. 12
Melissa Hickman – Permitting unlicensed person to drive.
Aaron Sykes – Criminal trespass.
James Ainsworth – Driving while disqualified.
Demond Mouton Jr. – Criminal trespass.
Dwelvun Jones – (2nd) DWI.
Micheal Ellington – Public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia.
