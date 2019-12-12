Huntsville Police Department

Dec. 11 – Day Shift

631 IH 45 S. – Burglary of a vehicle.

1324 Smither Dr. – Criminal mischief.

239 El Toro Rd. – Domestic.

1000 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Boettcher Dr./Turner St. – Minor vehicle wreck.

1702 11th St. – Theft.

Dec. 11 – Night Shift

244 El Toro Rd. – Domestic.

1347 Smither Dr. – Found property.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Dec. 11

2154 SH 75 N. – Theft.

32 Pavey Cir. – Harassment.

10 Pine Cone Dr. – Disturbance.

9302 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Criminal trespass.

202 Obanon Dr. – Suspicious person.

Saint Marys Rd./FM 405 – Suspicious vehicle.

9312 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Criminal trespass.

10 Cogans Grove – Animal complaint.

281 IH 45 S. – Theft.

122 Round Prairie Rd. – Animal bite.

1207 FM 980 – Suspicious vehicle.

1902 IH 45 N. – Major vehicle wreck.

14 Villa Cir. – Animal complaint.

27 Calvary Rd. – Shots heard.

Walker County Jail docket

Dec. 11

Karen Bibbs – Theft of property (<$2,500), (3rd or more) DWI.

David Dickinson – Criminal nonsupport.

Yolanda Glaze – Theft of property (<$2,500).

Ahmad Hayden – Failure to comply with sex offender registry.

Cory Archie – Failure to stop and render aid, no insurance.

Elijah Serna – Promotion of lewd visual material, hold over.

Da Vante Howard – Obstruction.

Dec. 12

Melissa Hickman – Permitting unlicensed person to drive.

Aaron Sykes – Criminal trespass.

James Ainsworth – Driving while disqualified.

Demond Mouton Jr. – Criminal trespass.

Dwelvun Jones – (2nd) DWI.

Micheal Ellington – Public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia.

 

Tags