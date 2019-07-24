Huntsville Police Department
July 23 – Day Shift
2400 Ave. I – Criminal mischief.
July 23 – Night Shift
Windridge Ln./Prentice Ln. – Minor vehicle wreck.
104 US 190 – Forgery.
3000 Sam Houston Ave. – Fleet.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
July 23
300 Block FM 2296 – Criminal trespass.
0 Block Pine Cone Dr. – Domestic.
1700 Block US 190 – Disturbance.
1900 Block SH 75 N. – Suspicious person.
Rogers Rd./Mt. Zion Rd. – Animal abuse.
100 Block Catechis Rd. – Sexual offenses.
0 Block Tonkawas Dr. – Civil dispute.
1100 Block US 190 – Commercial burglary in progress.
200 Block FM 980 – Domestic.
FM 980/Old Cincinnati Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.
900 Block Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Suspicious person.
Walker County Jail docket
July 23
Alex Brown – Driving with invalid license.
Christy Gandhi – Allowing unlicensed driver to drive.
Lamravion Washington – Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Elbert Major III – Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, failure to identify fugitive with intent to provide false information, passenger with an open container, failure to appear.
Christopher Cooper – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Kyrie Bradley – Sexual assault of a child.
