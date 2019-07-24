Huntsville Police Department

July 23 – Day Shift

2400 Ave. I – Criminal mischief.

July 23 – Night Shift

Windridge Ln./Prentice Ln. – Minor vehicle wreck.

104 US 190 – Forgery.

3000 Sam Houston Ave. – Fleet.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

July 23

300 Block FM 2296 – Criminal trespass.

0 Block Pine Cone Dr. – Domestic.

1700 Block US 190 – Disturbance.

1900 Block SH 75 N. – Suspicious person.

Rogers Rd./Mt. Zion Rd. – Animal abuse.

100 Block Catechis Rd. – Sexual offenses.

0 Block Tonkawas Dr. – Civil dispute.

1100 Block US 190 – Commercial burglary in progress.

200 Block FM 980 – Domestic.

FM 980/Old Cincinnati Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.

900 Block Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Suspicious person.

Walker County Jail docket

July 23

Alex Brown – Driving with invalid license.

Christy Gandhi – Allowing unlicensed driver to drive.

Lamravion Washington – Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Elbert Major III – Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, failure to identify fugitive with intent to provide false information, passenger with an open container, failure to appear.

Christopher Cooper – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Kyrie Bradley – Sexual assault of a child.

