Huntsville Police Department
Jan. 17 – Day Shift
161 Josey St. – Criminal mischief.
2502 Sam Houston Ave. – Assault.
Jan. 17 – Night Shift
Boettcher Dr./IH 45 S. – Failure to stop and give information.
121 IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Montgomery Rd./Tall Timbers Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.
1001 Ave. J – Assault.
104 US 190 – Criminal mischief.
11th St./IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Jan. 18 – Day Shift
4042 Sam Houston Ave. – Assault.
407 MLK Dr. – Burglary of a vehicle.
213 Ave. N – Theft.
1702 11th St. – Theft.
3005 SH 30 W. – Theft.
Jan. 18 – Night Shift
2707 Sam Houston Ave. – Theft.
5020 Sam Houston Ave. – Failure to stop and give information.
2537 Pine Shadows Dr. – Animal bite.
11th St./IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.
3005 SH 30 – Failure to stop and give information.
Jan. 19 – Day Shift
141 IH 45 S. – Theft.
2806 Lake Rd. – Criminal mischief.
124 Lake Rd. – Animal bite.
4004 Sam Houston Ave. – Domestic.
3 University Ave. – Domestic.
210 SH 75 N. – Failure to stop and give information.
Jan. 19 – Night Shift
2050 11th St. – Failure to stop and give information.
3027 SH 30 – Stolen vehicle.
Jan. 20 – Day Shift
Montgomery Rd./Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.
141 IH 45 S. – Theft.
Jan. 20 – Night Shift
300 MLK Dr. – Assault.
486 SH 75 N. – Animal bite.
Montgomery Rd./Cline St. – Minor vehicle wreck.
416 16th St. – Burglary.
1200 Sam Houston Ave. – Drugs.
2200 Sam Houston Ave. – Drugs.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 17
48 Teel Rd. – Forgery.
US 190/Mathis Dairy Rd. – Criminal trespass.
FM 980/Obannon Ranch Rd. – Animal complaint.
41 Elmina Rd. – Animal complaint.
105 Kalyn Rd. – Animal complaint.
29 Galloway Rd. – Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
226 Pecan Ln. (New Waverly) – Theft.
2758 IH 45 S. – Suspicious person.
187 FM 1696 W. – Civil dispute.
301 Gibbs St. (New Waverly) – Criminal trespass.
80 Jackson Rd. – Disturbance.
5 Southwood Forest Rd. – Theft.
FM 1791/Bowden Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
102 Wood Farm Rd. – Loud noise.
Jan. 18
3850 SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.
FM 1791/Bowden Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
801 IH 45 N. – Minor vehicle wreck.
FM 405/Twin Creek Dr. – Domestic.
950 FM 405 – Assault.
9312 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Suspicious person.
61 Sunrise Loop – Criminal trespass.
1576 IH 45 N. – Fire.
10 Grace Ln. – Suspicious vehicle.
84 Wimberly Ln. – Suspicious vehicle.
1 Mitchell Cemetery Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
200 FM 2296 – Suspicious vehicle.
SH 19/Acorn Hill Dr. – Suspicious vehicle.
1 Pine Ave. – Loud noise.
49 Veronica Ln. – Sexual offenses.
6505 FM 1374 (New Waverly) – Suspicious vehicle.
Jan. 19
1548 11th St. – Fight.
SH 30/Wesley Grove Rd. E. – Minor vehicle wreck.
9302 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Criminal trespass.
3 Ridge View Ln. – Animal complaint.
3060 FM 980 – Burglary of a vehicle.
3925 SH 30 – Assault.
151 Southwood Forest Rd. – Criminal mischief.
2211 US 190 – Suspicious vehicle.
Jan. 20
9317 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Suspicious vehicle.
204 FM 405 – Suspicious vehicle.
200 Sterling Chapel Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
134 FM 2693 – Animal abuse.
202 Sunset Lake Rd. – Harassment.
40 Randall St. – Theft.
144 Tafelski Rd. (New Waverly) – Disturbance.
87 Fisherman’s Trail – Animal complaint.
3925 SH 30 – Lost property.
1534 Fish Hatchery Rd. – Criminal mischief.
7 West Dr. (New Waverly) – Burglary of a residence.
144 Tafelski Rd. (New Waverly) – Fight.
39 Michael St. – Animal complaint.
82 FM 2693 – Criminal trespass.
18 Bybee Cir. – Suspicious person.
134 FM 2693 – Criminal trespass.
9247 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Suspicious person.
SH 30/Morgan Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Walker County Jail docket
Jan. 17
David Vanwinkle – Failure to comply with sex offender registry.
Henry Butcher – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Ralph Robison – Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Rudy Zamora – Hold over, arson.
Jessica Bailey – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Jan. 18
Tammy Brooks – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Jan. 19
Marcos Yanez Jr. – Public intoxication.
Nia Lancit – Criminal trespass.
Michael Mitchell – Public intoxication, failure to appear.
Dexter Butcher – Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g).
Charles Thorn – Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joseph Postell – Failure to comply with sex offender registry, riding bicycle on sidewalk.
James Warren III – (2 counts) possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Cody Reeves – Public intoxication by a minor, failure to appear.
Jan. 20
Shane Lord – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of marijuana (>2oz<=4oz), criminal mischief (>=$100<$750).
Kristie Lewis – Criminal nonsupport.
Savannah Carr – Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Connor Del Rio – DWI.
Larry Caddenhead – Criminal trespass.
David Whitaker Jr. – Criminal trespass.
Derius Scott – Public intoxication.
Shanette O’Bryant – Assault causing bodily injury.
Danielle O’Bryant – Assault causing bodily injury.
Shaasney O’Bryant – Possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g), possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), misdemeanor assault.
Jan. 21
Dannette O’Bryant – Possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g), possession of marijuana (<2oz), assault causing bodily injury.
Aaron Sykes – Public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia.
