Huntsville Police Department

Jan. 17 – Day Shift

161 Josey St. – Criminal mischief.

2502 Sam Houston Ave. – Assault.

Jan. 17 – Night Shift

Boettcher Dr./IH 45 S. – Failure to stop and give information.

121 IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Montgomery Rd./Tall Timbers Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.

1001 Ave. J – Assault.

104 US 190 – Criminal mischief.

11th St./IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Jan. 18 – Day Shift

4042 Sam Houston Ave. – Assault.

407 MLK Dr. – Burglary of a vehicle.

213 Ave. N – Theft.

1702 11th St. – Theft.

3005 SH 30 W. – Theft.

Jan. 18 – Night Shift

2707 Sam Houston Ave. – Theft.

5020 Sam Houston Ave. – Failure to stop and give information.

2537 Pine Shadows Dr. – Animal bite.

11th St./IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.

3005 SH 30 – Failure to stop and give information.

Jan. 19 – Day Shift

141 IH 45 S. – Theft.

2806 Lake Rd. – Criminal mischief.

124 Lake Rd. – Animal bite.

4004 Sam Houston Ave. – Domestic.

3 University Ave. – Domestic.

210 SH 75 N. – Failure to stop and give information.

Jan. 19 – Night Shift

2050 11th St. – Failure to stop and give information.

3027 SH 30 – Stolen vehicle.

Jan. 20 – Day Shift

Montgomery Rd./Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.

141 IH 45 S. – Theft.

Jan. 20 – Night Shift

300 MLK Dr. – Assault.

486 SH 75 N. – Animal bite.

Montgomery Rd./Cline St. – Minor vehicle wreck.

416 16th St. – Burglary.

1200 Sam Houston Ave. – Drugs.

2200 Sam Houston Ave. – Drugs.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Jan. 17

48 Teel Rd. – Forgery.

US 190/Mathis Dairy Rd. – Criminal trespass.

FM 980/Obannon Ranch Rd. – Animal complaint.

41 Elmina Rd. – Animal complaint.

105 Kalyn Rd. – Animal complaint.

29 Galloway Rd. – Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

226 Pecan Ln. (New Waverly) – Theft.

2758 IH 45 S. – Suspicious person.

187 FM 1696 W. – Civil dispute.

301 Gibbs St. (New Waverly) – Criminal trespass.

80 Jackson Rd. – Disturbance.

5 Southwood Forest Rd. – Theft.

FM 1791/Bowden Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

102 Wood Farm Rd. – Loud noise.

Jan. 18

3850 SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.

FM 1791/Bowden Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

801 IH 45 N. – Minor vehicle wreck.

FM 405/Twin Creek Dr. – Domestic.

950 FM 405 – Assault.

9312 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Suspicious person.

61 Sunrise Loop – Criminal trespass.

1576 IH 45 N. – Fire.

10 Grace Ln. – Suspicious vehicle.

84 Wimberly Ln. – Suspicious vehicle.

1 Mitchell Cemetery Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

200 FM 2296 – Suspicious vehicle.

SH 19/Acorn Hill Dr. – Suspicious vehicle.

1 Pine Ave. – Loud noise.

49 Veronica Ln. – Sexual offenses.

6505 FM 1374 (New Waverly) – Suspicious vehicle.

Jan. 19

1548 11th St. – Fight.

SH 30/Wesley Grove Rd. E. – Minor vehicle wreck.

9302 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Criminal trespass.

3 Ridge View Ln. – Animal complaint.

3060 FM 980 – Burglary of a vehicle.

3925 SH 30 – Assault.

151 Southwood Forest Rd. – Criminal mischief.

2211 US 190 – Suspicious vehicle.

Jan. 20

9317 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Suspicious vehicle.

204 FM 405 – Suspicious vehicle.

200 Sterling Chapel Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

134 FM 2693 – Animal abuse.

202 Sunset Lake Rd. – Harassment.

40 Randall St. – Theft.

144 Tafelski Rd. (New Waverly) – Disturbance.

87 Fisherman’s Trail – Animal complaint.

3925 SH 30 – Lost property.

1534 Fish Hatchery Rd. – Criminal mischief.

7 West Dr. (New Waverly) – Burglary of a residence.

144 Tafelski Rd. (New Waverly) – Fight.

39 Michael St. – Animal complaint.

82 FM 2693 – Criminal trespass.

18 Bybee Cir. – Suspicious person.

134 FM 2693 – Criminal trespass.

9247 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Suspicious person.

SH 30/Morgan Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Walker County Jail docket

Jan. 17

David Vanwinkle – Failure to comply with sex offender registry.

Henry Butcher – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Ralph Robison – Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Rudy Zamora – Hold over, arson.

Jessica Bailey – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Jan. 18

Tammy Brooks – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Jan. 19

Marcos Yanez Jr. – Public intoxication.

Nia Lancit – Criminal trespass.

Michael Mitchell – Public intoxication, failure to appear.

Dexter Butcher – Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g).

Charles Thorn – Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joseph Postell – Failure to comply with sex offender registry, riding bicycle on sidewalk.

James Warren III – (2 counts) possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Cody Reeves – Public intoxication by a minor, failure to appear.

Jan. 20

Shane Lord – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of marijuana (>2oz<=4oz), criminal mischief (>=$100<$750).

Kristie Lewis – Criminal nonsupport.

Savannah Carr – Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Connor Del Rio – DWI.

Larry Caddenhead – Criminal trespass.

David Whitaker Jr. – Criminal trespass.

Derius Scott – Public intoxication.

Shanette O’Bryant – Assault causing bodily injury.

Danielle O’Bryant – Assault causing bodily injury.

Shaasney O’Bryant – Possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g), possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), misdemeanor assault.

Jan. 21

Dannette O’Bryant – Possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g), possession of marijuana (<2oz), assault causing bodily injury.

Aaron Sykes – Public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia.

