Huntsville Police Department
August 14 – Day Shift
2333 Lake Rd. – Criminal mischief.
113 Pine Hollow Ln. – Burglary of a residence.
3000 block SH 30 W. – Minor vehicle wreck.
342 Johnson Rd. – Harassment.
2000 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.
2615 El Toro Rd. – Domestic dispute.
1220 11th St. – Found property.
August 14 – Night Shift
901 Lake Rd. – Missing person.
110 Memorial Hospital Dr. – Assault.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
August 14
5 Pine Needle Dr. – Criminal mischief.
2970 Mimosa Ln. – Disturbance.
332 FM 1696 W. – Criminal trespass.
39 Wire Road Loop – Criminal mischief.
112 Pine Hollow Ln. – Suspicious vehicle.
Walker County Jail docket
August 14
Elvis Kelley Jr. – Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jakelgein Walter – Evading arrest.
Kirk Holt – Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Deandre Colbert – Driving with invalid license.
Quintas Gamble Jr. – Failure to appear, no insurance.
Erick Moreno Villatoro – Theft of property (>=$2,500<$30k), DWI.
August 15
Terrance Mack – Public intoxication.
