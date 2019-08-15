Huntsville Police Department

August 14 – Day Shift

2333 Lake Rd. – Criminal mischief.

113 Pine Hollow Ln. – Burglary of a residence.

3000 block SH 30 W. – Minor vehicle wreck.

342 Johnson Rd. – Harassment.

2000 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.

2615 El Toro Rd. – Domestic dispute.

1220 11th St. – Found property.

August 14 – Night Shift

901 Lake Rd. – Missing person.

110 Memorial Hospital Dr. – Assault.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

August 14

5 Pine Needle Dr. – Criminal mischief.

2970 Mimosa Ln. – Disturbance.

332 FM 1696 W. – Criminal trespass.

39 Wire Road Loop – Criminal mischief.

112 Pine Hollow Ln. – Suspicious vehicle.

Walker County Jail docket

August 14

Elvis Kelley Jr. – Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jakelgein Walter – Evading arrest.

Kirk Holt – Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Deandre Colbert – Driving with invalid license.

Quintas Gamble Jr. – Failure to appear, no insurance.

Erick Moreno Villatoro – Theft of property (>=$2,500<$30k), DWI.

August 15

Terrance Mack – Public intoxication.

