Huntsville Police Department
Oct. 16 – Day Shift
3019 Sam Houston Ave. – Domestic.
144 IH 45 N. – Assault.
258 Josey St. – Domestic.
Oct. 16 – Night Shift
101 Smith Hill Rd. – Animal bite.
1437 Ave. C – Animal bite.
1616 Ave. R – Domestic.
2 Pine Grove Rd. – Domestic.
2714 Pine Shadows Dr. – Criminal mischief.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 16
28 Calvary Rd. – Animal complaint.
126 Kings Point Rd. – Burglary of a residence.
89 Hidden Creek Dr. – Suspicious person.
3891 SH 30 – Animal complaint.
157 Ranch Acres Dr. – Animal complaint.
500 FM 2821 W. – Found property.
9 Mosley Ln. – Civil dispute.
101 Smith Hill Rd. – Animal bite.
102 Jordy Rd. – Civil dispute.
34 SH 75 N. – Civil dispute.
Walker County Jail docket
Oct. 16
Jacob Lara – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Kelsey Johnson – DWI.
Nicole Berfect – Engaging in organized crime, (7 counts) theft of property (<$2,500), theft of property (>=$100<$750), (2 counts) theft of property (>=$750<$2,500).
Richardson Dutervil – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).
Oct. 17
Quincy Champine – Possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (<1g).
Priscilla Ward – DWI with a child.
