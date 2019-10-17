Huntsville Police Department

Oct. 16 – Day Shift

3019 Sam Houston Ave. – Domestic.

144 IH 45 N. – Assault.

258 Josey St. – Domestic.

Oct. 16 – Night Shift

101 Smith Hill Rd. – Animal bite.

1437 Ave. C – Animal bite.

1616 Ave. R – Domestic.

2 Pine Grove Rd. – Domestic.

2714 Pine Shadows Dr. – Criminal mischief.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Oct. 16

28 Calvary Rd. – Animal complaint.

126 Kings Point Rd. – Burglary of a residence.

89 Hidden Creek Dr. – Suspicious person.

3891 SH 30 – Animal complaint.

157 Ranch Acres Dr. – Animal complaint.

500 FM 2821 W. – Found property.

9 Mosley Ln. – Civil dispute.

101 Smith Hill Rd. – Animal bite.

102 Jordy Rd. – Civil dispute.

34 SH 75 N. – Civil dispute.

Walker County Jail docket

Oct. 16

Jacob Lara – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Kelsey Johnson – DWI.

Nicole Berfect – Engaging in organized crime, (7 counts) theft of property (<$2,500), theft of property (>=$100<$750), (2 counts) theft of property (>=$750<$2,500).

Richardson Dutervil – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).

Oct. 17

Quincy Champine – Possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (<1g).

Priscilla Ward – DWI with a child.

