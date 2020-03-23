Huntsville Police Department
March 20 – Day Shift
2953 Mimosa Ln. – Domestic.
SH 19/SH 30 E. – Minor vehicle wreck.
1400 Veterans Memorial Pkwy. – Minor vehicle wreck.
1000 Ave. M – Minor vehicle wreck.
March 20 – Night Shift
137 Renfro Rd. – Assault.
2530 Sam Houston Ave. – Theft.
1707 11th St. – Theft.
1012 Frostwood Dr. – Criminal mischief.
March 21 – Day Shift
2 Powell Rd. – Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
March 21 – Night Shift
2500 Pine Shadows Dr. – Sexual assault.
1217 University Ave. – Suspicious incident.
March 22 – Day Shift
1123 Lake Rd. – Domestic.
19th St./Sam Houston Ave. – Assault.
5000 Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.
1410 Nottingham St. – Failure to stop and give information.
407 Brunch Ave. – Assault.
March 22 – Night Shift
IH 45 N. – Failure to stop and give information.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
March 20
1200 US 190 – Animal complaint.
144 Rosenwall Rd. – Criminal mischief.
21 Davidson Rd. – Animal complaint.
201 FM 2550 – Civil dispute.
21 Wood Lodge Dr. – Animal complaint.
166 Sunset Lake Rd. – Lost property.
3 Morris Ln. – Terroristic threat.
2902 IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.
21 Cogans Grove. – Animal complaint.
100 IH 45 N. – Major vehicle wreck.
109 Cedar Hill Dr. – Civil dispute.
March 21
FM 980/Mossback St. – Suspicious vehicle.
FM 980/Ashworth Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
FM 2821 W./Rosenwall Rd. – Theft.
2546 SH 19 – Harassment.
1303 US 190 – Shots heard.
FM 1696 W./SH 75 N. – Suspicious vehicle.
March 22
56 Woodland Dr. – Loud noise.
695 FM 2693 – Major vehicle wreck.
125 Pine Ridge Ln. – Animal complaint.
2502 Sam Houston Ave. – Civil dispute.
26 Victoria Way – Animal complaint.
Hostetter Rd./IH 45 S. – Disturbance.
Pine Oak Ln./US 190 – Shots heard.
Duke Rd./SH 30 – Drugs.
Walker County Jail docket
March 20
Jesus Aleman-Pinales – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), hold over.
Dallas Cowley – Aggravated assault of a date/family/household member.
April Wiley – Public intoxication.
March 21
Mark Rodriguez – (2nd) DWI.
Jamiel Barnett – Possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, driving with an invalid license, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
March 22
Salvador Majia Jr. – Burglary of a building.
Thomas O'donnell – Burglary of a building.
Ace Killingsworth – Burglary of a building.
March 23
Robin Mclure – DWI, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).
