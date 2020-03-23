Huntsville Police Department

March 20 – Day Shift

2953 Mimosa Ln. – Domestic.

SH 19/SH 30 E. – Minor vehicle wreck.

1400 Veterans Memorial Pkwy. – Minor vehicle wreck.

1000 Ave. M – Minor vehicle wreck.

March 20 – Night Shift

137 Renfro Rd. – Assault.

2530 Sam Houston Ave. – Theft.

1707 11th St. – Theft.

1012 Frostwood Dr. – Criminal mischief.

March 21 – Day Shift

2 Powell Rd. – Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

March 21 – Night Shift

2500 Pine Shadows Dr. – Sexual assault.

1217 University Ave. – Suspicious incident.

March 22 – Day Shift

1123 Lake Rd. – Domestic.

19th St./Sam Houston Ave. – Assault.

5000 Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.

1410 Nottingham St. – Failure to stop and give information.

407 Brunch Ave. – Assault.

March 22 – Night Shift

IH 45 N. – Failure to stop and give information.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

March 20

1200 US 190 – Animal complaint.

144 Rosenwall Rd. – Criminal mischief.

21 Davidson Rd. – Animal complaint.

201 FM 2550 – Civil dispute.

21 Wood Lodge Dr. – Animal complaint.

166 Sunset Lake Rd. – Lost property.

3 Morris Ln. – Terroristic threat.

2902 IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.

21 Cogans Grove. – Animal complaint.

100 IH 45 N. – Major vehicle wreck.

109 Cedar Hill Dr. – Civil dispute.

March 21

FM 980/Mossback St. – Suspicious vehicle.

FM 980/Ashworth Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

FM 2821 W./Rosenwall Rd. – Theft.

2546 SH 19 – Harassment.

1303 US 190 – Shots heard.

FM 1696 W./SH 75 N. – Suspicious vehicle.

March 22

56 Woodland Dr. – Loud noise.

695 FM 2693 – Major vehicle wreck.

125 Pine Ridge Ln. – Animal complaint.

2502 Sam Houston Ave. – Civil dispute.

26 Victoria Way – Animal complaint.

Hostetter Rd./IH 45 S. – Disturbance.

Pine Oak Ln./US 190 – Shots heard.

Duke Rd./SH 30 – Drugs.

Walker County Jail docket

March 20

Jesus Aleman-Pinales – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), hold over.

Dallas Cowley – Aggravated assault of a date/family/household member.

April Wiley – Public intoxication.

March 21

Mark Rodriguez – (2nd) DWI.

Jamiel Barnett – Possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, driving with an invalid license, unauthorized use of a vehicle.

March 22

Salvador Majia Jr. – Burglary of a building.

Thomas O'donnell – Burglary of a building.

Ace Killingsworth – Burglary of a building.

March 23

Robin Mclure – DWI, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).

 

