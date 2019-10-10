Huntsville Police Department

Oct. 9 – Day Shift

660 IH 45 N. – Burglary.

2101 Sycamore Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.

1420 14th St. – Criminal mischief.

103 Medical Park Ln. – Failure to stop and give information.

1306 Ave. E – Burglary of a residence.

259 IH 45 S. – Failure to stop and give information.

Oct. 9 – Night Shift

1410 Nottingham St. – Domestic.

111 IH 45 S. – Theft.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Oct. 9

39 Deer Track Park Ln. – Residential fire.

SH 19/Acorn Hill Dr. – Recovered stolen vehicle.

655 FM 2821 W. – Disturbance.

31 McCory Dr. – Animal complaint.

93 Woodland Dr. – Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

200 FM 3478 – Minor vehicle wreck.

355 SH 150 W. (New Waverly) – Suspicious vehicle.

9330 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Suspicious vehicle.

Walker County Jail docket

Oct. 9

Zackary Kneuven – Unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).

Joshua Byrd – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).

Matthew Levesque – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Joshua Godley – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), credit card abuse, display of a fictitious license plate.

Edgar Mendoza – Failure to identify fugitive with intent to provide false information, robbery, hold over.

