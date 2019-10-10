Huntsville Police Department
Oct. 9 – Day Shift
660 IH 45 N. – Burglary.
2101 Sycamore Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.
1420 14th St. – Criminal mischief.
103 Medical Park Ln. – Failure to stop and give information.
1306 Ave. E – Burglary of a residence.
259 IH 45 S. – Failure to stop and give information.
Oct. 9 – Night Shift
1410 Nottingham St. – Domestic.
111 IH 45 S. – Theft.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 9
39 Deer Track Park Ln. – Residential fire.
SH 19/Acorn Hill Dr. – Recovered stolen vehicle.
655 FM 2821 W. – Disturbance.
31 McCory Dr. – Animal complaint.
93 Woodland Dr. – Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
200 FM 3478 – Minor vehicle wreck.
355 SH 150 W. (New Waverly) – Suspicious vehicle.
9330 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Suspicious vehicle.
Walker County Jail docket
Oct. 9
Zackary Kneuven – Unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).
Joshua Byrd – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).
Matthew Levesque – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Joshua Godley – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), credit card abuse, display of a fictitious license plate.
Edgar Mendoza – Failure to identify fugitive with intent to provide false information, robbery, hold over.
