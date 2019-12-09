Huntsville Police Department
Dec. 6 – Day Shift
FM 2821/SH 75 – Minor vehicle wreck.
Normal Park Dr./22nd St. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Sam Houston Ave./Montgomery Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.
3705 January Ln. – Theft.
IH 45 S./Robinson Creek Pkwy. – Minor vehicle wreck.
FM 980/Ashworth Dr. – Major vehicle wreck.
Dec. 6 – Night Shift
216 Wanza Dr. – Animal bite.
2530 Sam Houston Ave. – Burglary of a vehicle.
920 Ave. C – Domestic.
196 IH 45 N. – Domestic.
Dec. 7 – Day Shift
597 Palm St. – Commercial burglary.
1615 Sycamore Ave. – Assault.
36 Estill Ave. – Domestic.
11th St./Sam Houston Ave. – Major vehicle wreck.
Dec. 7 – Night Shift
1200 20th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Pine Shadows Dr./SH 75 N. – Minor vehicle wreck.
1615 Sycamore Ave. – Criminal mischief.
Dec. 8 – Day Shift
107 Brunch Ave. – Criminal mischief.
11th St./IH 45 Feeder Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.
Dec. 8 – Night Shift
2226 Easley Cir. – Runaway.
2501 Lake Rd. – Sexual offense.
281 IH 45 S. – Theft.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 6
250 FM 2821 W. – Suspicious vehicle.
65 Sandy Creek Farm Rd. – Criminal mischief.
3727 SH 19 (Riverside) – Commercial burglary.
500 FM 2821 W. – Sexual assault.
FM 980/Lake Rd. (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.
40 Jackson Rd. – Theft.
394 FM 1375 W. – Terroristic threat.
43 Gatlin Rd. – Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Hoke Rd./SH 30 – Suspicious person.
1015 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Theft.
7 Keeland Ln. (New Waverly) – Theft.
2502 IH 45 N. – Major vehicle wreck.
200 IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.
4 Old Johnson Farm Rd. – Domestic.
43 Gatlin Rd. – Disturbance.
11 Lakeview Dr. – Loud noise.
Dec. 7
655 FM 2821 W. – Disturbance.
3800 SH 19 (Riverside) – Criminal trespass.
1303 Lake Rd. – Overdose.
1 Martha Chapel Cemetery Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
23 Emerald Ln. – Criminal mischief.
135 Tafelski Rd. (New Waverly) – Domestic.
253 Piney Woods Rd. – Animal abuse.
9 Valley View Ct. – Theft.
15 Brandon Rd. – Unattended death.
13 Emerald Ln. – Criminal mischief.
109 Pavey Cir. – Animal complaint.
21 Gatlin Rd. – Disturbance.
Veronica Ln./FM 1791 – Loud noise.
Dec. 8
3800 SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious person.
1135 US 190 – Commercial burglary.
18 Southwood Forest Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
7 Riverside Ln. – Loud noise.
14 Lakeview Rd. – Loud noise.
82 FM 2693 – Criminal trespass.
10 Cherry Rd. – Criminal trespass.
400 Wood Farm Rd. – Drugs/narcotics.
7600 SH 75 S. – Criminal mischief in progress.
68 Horseshoe Lake Dr. – Burglary in progress.
132 Sandy Creek Farm Rd. – Domestic.
Walker County Jail docket
Dec. 6
Stephanie Elledge – Criminal mischief, theft.
Louis Thomas Jr. – Parole and Pardon Board violation, forgery of a financial instrument.
James Hampton – Hold over, accident involving injury.
Chase Emmons – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Joshua Gregory – Possession of a synthetic controlled substance, possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Dec. 7
No reports.
Dec. 8
Andrell Mojica – Interfering with public duties.
Jonathan Hairell – Criminal nonsupport.
Brandi Wood – (2 counts) theft.
Dec. 9
Sara Nored – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g).
Labaltiara Tureaud – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
