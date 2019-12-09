Huntsville Police Department

Dec. 6 – Day Shift

FM 2821/SH 75 – Minor vehicle wreck.

Normal Park Dr./22nd St. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Sam Houston Ave./Montgomery Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.

3705 January Ln. – Theft.

IH 45 S./Robinson Creek Pkwy. – Minor vehicle wreck.

FM 980/Ashworth Dr. – Major vehicle wreck.

Dec. 6 – Night Shift

216 Wanza Dr. – Animal bite.

2530 Sam Houston Ave. – Burglary of a vehicle.

920 Ave. C – Domestic.

196 IH 45 N. – Domestic.

Dec. 7 – Day Shift

597 Palm St. – Commercial burglary.

1615 Sycamore Ave. – Assault.

36 Estill Ave. – Domestic.

11th St./Sam Houston Ave. – Major vehicle wreck.

Dec. 7 – Night Shift

1200 20th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Pine Shadows Dr./SH 75 N. – Minor vehicle wreck.

1615 Sycamore Ave. – Criminal mischief.

Dec. 8 – Day Shift

107 Brunch Ave. – Criminal mischief.

11th St./IH 45 Feeder Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.

Dec. 8 – Night Shift

2226 Easley Cir. – Runaway.

2501 Lake Rd. – Sexual offense.

281 IH 45 S. – Theft.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Dec. 6

250 FM 2821 W. – Suspicious vehicle.

65 Sandy Creek Farm Rd. – Criminal mischief.

3727 SH 19 (Riverside) – Commercial burglary.

500 FM 2821 W. – Sexual assault.

FM 980/Lake Rd. (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.

40 Jackson Rd. – Theft.

394 FM 1375 W. – Terroristic threat.

43 Gatlin Rd. – Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Hoke Rd./SH 30 – Suspicious person.

1015 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Theft.

7 Keeland Ln. (New Waverly) – Theft.

2502 IH 45 N. – Major vehicle wreck.

200 IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.

4 Old Johnson Farm Rd. – Domestic.

43 Gatlin Rd. – Disturbance.

11 Lakeview Dr. – Loud noise.

Dec. 7

655 FM 2821 W. – Disturbance.

3800 SH 19 (Riverside) – Criminal trespass.

1303 Lake Rd. – Overdose.

1 Martha Chapel Cemetery Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

23 Emerald Ln. – Criminal mischief.

135 Tafelski Rd. (New Waverly) – Domestic.

253 Piney Woods Rd. – Animal abuse.

9 Valley View Ct. – Theft.

15 Brandon Rd. – Unattended death.

13 Emerald Ln. – Criminal mischief.

109 Pavey Cir. – Animal complaint.

21 Gatlin Rd. – Disturbance.

Veronica Ln./FM 1791 – Loud noise.

Dec. 8

3800 SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious person.

1135 US 190 – Commercial burglary.

18 Southwood Forest Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

7 Riverside Ln. – Loud noise.

14 Lakeview Rd. – Loud noise.

82 FM 2693 – Criminal trespass.

10 Cherry Rd. – Criminal trespass.

400 Wood Farm Rd. – Drugs/narcotics.

7600 SH 75 S. – Criminal mischief in progress.

68 Horseshoe Lake Dr. – Burglary in progress.

132 Sandy Creek Farm Rd. – Domestic.

Walker County Jail docket

Dec. 6

Stephanie Elledge – Criminal mischief, theft.

Louis Thomas Jr. – Parole and Pardon Board violation, forgery of a financial instrument.

James Hampton – Hold over, accident involving injury.

Chase Emmons – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Joshua Gregory – Possession of a synthetic controlled substance, possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Dec. 7

No reports.

Dec. 8

Andrell Mojica – Interfering with public duties.

Jonathan Hairell – Criminal nonsupport.

Brandi Wood – (2 counts) theft.

Dec. 9

Sara Nored – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g).

Labaltiara Tureaud – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

