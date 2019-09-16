Huntsville Police Department
Sept. 13 – Day Shift
No reports provided.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 12
266 Didlake Rd. – Animal complaint.
71 Oak Hill Dr. – Animal complaint.
201 FM 2550 – Disturbance.
9100 SH 75 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.
49 Harold Cir. – Domestic.
3000 SH 30 – Minor vehicle wreck.
52 FM 405 – Terroristic threat.
43 Creek Site Ct. – Disturbance.
33 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Terroristic threat.
2546 SH 19 – Harassment.
1867 FM 980 – Domestic.
1345 FM 405 (Riverside) – Stolen vehicle.
961 FM 1696 W. – Civil dispute.
Sept. 13
3366 SH 19 – Animal complaint.
15 Mossback St. – Lost property.
102 Love Loop – Civil dispute.
4 Hank Benge Rd. – Animal complaint.
929 Loma Rd. – Domestic.
FM 980/Sunrise Loop – Suspicious vehicle.
31 Wallace Rd. – Civil dispute.
300 Pinedale Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
2300 IH 45 N. – Major vehicle wreck.
2390 US 190 – Domestic.
201 IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.
135 Valley Dr. – Suspicious vehicle.
2 FM 247 – Suspicious vehicle.
32 Oak Hill Dr. – Overdose.
Sept. 14
2211 US 190 – Suspicious vehicle.
2506 IH 45 S. – Public intoxication.
52 Veronica Ln. – Domestic.
3 Morris Ln. – Theft.
352 Paul Dixon Rd. – Civil dispute.
26 Amber Dr. – Terroristic threat.
11 Spring Creek Cir. – Animal bite.
26 Amber Dr. – Criminal mischief.
250 Timber Creek St. (New Waverly) – Harassment.
1123 US 190 – Commercial burglary.
1607 US 190 – Theft.
120 Pavey Cir. – Domestic.
6 Lakeview Rd. – Outside fire.
6410 FM 1374 – Loud noise.
Wood Farm Rd./Cedar Hill Dr. – Loud noise.
27 Cliff Swallow – Outside fire.
7 Ranch Rd. – Loud noise.
17 Jackson Rd. – Loud noise.
32 Pavey Cir. – Disturbance.
Sept. 15
143 FS Rd. 233 – Attempted suicide.
2211 US 190 – Suspicious vehicle.
1515 FM 247 – Theft.
2902 IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.
3196 IH 45 N. – Suspicious vehicle.
9320 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Suspicious vehicle.
US 190/FM 2296 – Suspicious vehicle.
35 Creek Site Ct. – Domestic.
3 Morris Ln. – Theft in progress.
US 190/Lawrence Ln. – Major vehicle wreck.
Lake Falls Rd./FM 980 – Criminal trespass.
300 IH 45 N. – DWI.
157 Hill Top Ln. – Domestic.
582 Rosenwall Rd. – Assault.
2502 IH 45 N. – Major vehicle wreck.
162 Remington Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
1220 11th St. – Animal abuse.
157 Hill Top Ln. – Criminal trespass.
8262 SH 75 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.
9317 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Suspicious vehicle.
FM 1696 W./Cogans Grove – Loud noise.
Walker County Jail docket
Sept. 13
No reports.
Sept. 14
Jeffrey Balette – Public intoxication.
Steven Walker – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).
Sept. 15
Ronnie Thomas Jr. – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).
Robert Hill – Disorderly conduct (fighting).
Saul Soto – Disorderly conduct (fighting).
Donnie Releford – Possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (<1g), tampering with physical evidence.
Samantha Shaffer – Possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving.
Ameen Odat – Misdemeanor assault.
Jessica Odat – Assault (offensive contact).
Sept. 16
Bobby Varieur – Evading arrest (Zavala County).
Dominique Barton – Theft of property (>=$100<$750), assault causing bodily injury.
Deni Bishop – Driving with invalid license, possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Brian Fielder – Possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (<1g), possession of a controlled substance PG 2-A (<=2oz), tampering with physical evidence.
