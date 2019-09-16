Huntsville Police Department

Sept. 13 – Day Shift

No reports provided.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Sept. 12

266 Didlake Rd. – Animal complaint.

71 Oak Hill Dr. – Animal complaint.

201 FM 2550 – Disturbance.

9100 SH 75 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.

49 Harold Cir. – Domestic.

3000 SH 30 – Minor vehicle wreck.

52 FM 405 – Terroristic threat.

43 Creek Site Ct. – Disturbance.

33 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Terroristic threat.

2546 SH 19 – Harassment.

1867 FM 980 – Domestic.

1345 FM 405 (Riverside) – Stolen vehicle.

961 FM 1696 W. – Civil dispute.

Sept. 13

3366 SH 19 – Animal complaint.

15 Mossback St. – Lost property.

102 Love Loop – Civil dispute.

4 Hank Benge Rd. – Animal complaint.

929 Loma Rd. – Domestic.

FM 980/Sunrise Loop – Suspicious vehicle.

31 Wallace Rd. – Civil dispute.

300 Pinedale Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

2300 IH 45 N. – Major vehicle wreck.

2390 US 190 – Domestic.

201 IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.

135 Valley Dr. – Suspicious vehicle.

2 FM 247 – Suspicious vehicle.

32 Oak Hill Dr. – Overdose.

Sept. 14

2211 US 190 – Suspicious vehicle.

2506 IH 45 S. – Public intoxication.

52 Veronica Ln. – Domestic.

3 Morris Ln. – Theft.

352 Paul Dixon Rd. – Civil dispute.

26 Amber Dr. – Terroristic threat.

11 Spring Creek Cir. – Animal bite.

26 Amber Dr. – Criminal mischief.

250 Timber Creek St. (New Waverly) – Harassment.

1123 US 190 – Commercial burglary.

1607 US 190 – Theft.

120 Pavey Cir. – Domestic.

6 Lakeview Rd. – Outside fire.

6410 FM 1374 – Loud noise.

Wood Farm Rd./Cedar Hill Dr. – Loud noise.

27 Cliff Swallow – Outside fire.

7 Ranch Rd. – Loud noise.

17 Jackson Rd. – Loud noise.

32 Pavey Cir. – Disturbance.

Sept. 15

143 FS Rd. 233 – Attempted suicide.

2211 US 190 – Suspicious vehicle.

1515 FM 247 – Theft.

2902 IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.

3196 IH 45 N. – Suspicious vehicle.

9320 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Suspicious vehicle.

US 190/FM 2296 – Suspicious vehicle.

35 Creek Site Ct. – Domestic.

3 Morris Ln. – Theft in progress.

US 190/Lawrence Ln. – Major vehicle wreck.

Lake Falls Rd./FM 980 – Criminal trespass.

300 IH 45 N. – DWI.

157 Hill Top Ln. – Domestic.

582 Rosenwall Rd. – Assault.

2502 IH 45 N. – Major vehicle wreck.

162 Remington Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

1220 11th St. – Animal abuse.

157 Hill Top Ln. – Criminal trespass.

8262 SH 75 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.

9317 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Suspicious vehicle.

FM 1696 W./Cogans Grove – Loud noise.

Walker County Jail docket

Sept. 13

No reports.

Sept. 14

Jeffrey Balette – Public intoxication.

Steven Walker – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).

Sept. 15

Ronnie Thomas Jr. – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).

Robert Hill – Disorderly conduct (fighting).

Saul Soto – Disorderly conduct (fighting).

Donnie Releford – Possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (<1g), tampering with physical evidence.

Samantha Shaffer – Possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving.

Ameen Odat – Misdemeanor assault.

Jessica Odat – Assault (offensive contact).

Sept. 16

Bobby Varieur – Evading arrest (Zavala County).

Dominique Barton – Theft of property (>=$100<$750), assault causing bodily injury.

Deni Bishop – Driving with invalid license, possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Brian Fielder – Possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (<1g), possession of a controlled substance PG 2-A (<=2oz), tampering with physical evidence.

