Huntsville Police Department
Sept. 20 – Day Shift
249 IH 45 S. – Failure to stop and give information.
1000 Veterans Memorial Pkwy. – Failure to stop and give information.
Montgomery Rd./Murray Ln. – Minor vehicle wreck.
200 block SH 19 – Minor vehicle wreck.
Sept. 20 – Night Shift
11th St./Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.
100 IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.
1105 El Rd. – Domestic.
7 Cline St. – Assault.
IH 45 S./Augusta Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.
772 US 190 – Domestic.
2821 Lake Rd. – Criminal mischief.
Sept. 21 – Day Shift
No reports.
Sept. 21 – Night Shift
1120 Sam Houston Ave. – Major vehicle wreck.
27 14th St. – Criminal trespass.
35 Estill Ave. – Deadly conduct.
106 Vista Way – Failure to stop and give information.
555 Bowers Blvd. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Sept. 22 – Day Shift
113 Southwood Dr. – Animal bite.
639 SH 75 N. – Failure to stop and give information.
2300 block Lake Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.
5020 Sam Houston Ave. – Burglary of a vehicle.
2502 Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Sept. 22 – Night Shift
249 IH 45 S. – Failure to stop and give information.
544 Sam Houston Ave. – Domestic.
1916 SH 30 E. – Threat.
107 IH 45 S. – Failure to stop and give information.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 20
No reports provided.
Walker County Jail docket
Sept. 20
No reports provided.
