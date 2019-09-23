Huntsville Police Department

Sept. 20 – Day Shift

249 IH 45 S. – Failure to stop and give information.

1000 Veterans Memorial Pkwy. – Failure to stop and give information.

Montgomery Rd./Murray Ln. – Minor vehicle wreck.

200 block SH 19 – Minor vehicle wreck.

Sept. 20 – Night Shift

11th St./Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.

100 IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.

1105 El Rd. – Domestic.

7 Cline St. – Assault.

IH 45 S./Augusta Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.

772 US 190 – Domestic.

2821 Lake Rd. – Criminal mischief.

Sept. 21 – Day Shift

No reports.

Sept. 21 – Night Shift

1120 Sam Houston Ave. – Major vehicle wreck.

27 14th St. – Criminal trespass.

35 Estill Ave. – Deadly conduct.

106 Vista Way – Failure to stop and give information.

555 Bowers Blvd. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Sept. 22 – Day Shift

113 Southwood Dr. – Animal bite.

639 SH 75 N. – Failure to stop and give information.

2300 block Lake Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.

5020 Sam Houston Ave. – Burglary of a vehicle.

2502 Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Sept. 22 – Night Shift

249 IH 45 S. – Failure to stop and give information.

544 Sam Houston Ave. – Domestic.

1916 SH 30 E. – Threat.

107 IH 45 S. – Failure to stop and give information.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Sept. 20

No reports provided.

Walker County Jail docket

Sept. 20

No reports provided.

