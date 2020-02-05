Huntsville Police Department
Feb. 4 – Day Shift
2615 El Toro Rd. – Domestic.
210 SH 75 N. – Aggravated robbery.
486 SH 75 N. – Indecent exposure.
600 block IH 45 – Drugs.
Feb. 4 – Night Shift
1300 Ave. O – Found property.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 4
SH 19/Davis Hall Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.
FM 2821 W./Rosenwall Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.
585 Bishop Rd. – Terroristic threat.
210 SH 75 N. – Aggravated robbery.
9312 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Criminal trespass.
88 Gazebo St. – Harassment.
15 Gerome Dr. – Criminal trespass.
11 Tomahawk Cir. – Unattended death.
154 Possum Walk Loop – Credit card abuse.
5980 FM 1374 – Civil dispute.
1 Johnson St. (Riverside) – Criminal mischief.
11 Walnut Cove – Disturbance.
19 Emily Rd. – Assault.
5 Roundabout Ln. – Burglary of a vehicle.
71 Hidden Creek Dr. – Domestic.
9 Cedar Ln. – Loud noise.
600 IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.
Walker County Jail docket
Feb. 4
Gary Nunley – Theft of property (>=$100<$750).
Jermaine Jenkins – Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).
Dwelvin Mack – Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Kenneth Copeland – Theft of property (>=$100<$750).
Terron Gambrell – Public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear.
Germaine Singleton – Harassment, theft of property (>=$100<$750).
Kip Burke – Criminal trespass (Trinity County).
Christopher Nelson – Deadly conduct.
Nichole Zamora – (2 counts) possession of drug paraphernalia, driver not secured by a seatbelt, disregard of passing zone, passenger not secured by a seatbelt, theft of property (>=$100<$750).
Dabney Rogillio II – Public intoxication.
Ramiro Salazar – (2nd) DWI.
Alicia Carrington – Misdemeanor assault.
Feb. 5
David Whitaker Jr. – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g).
Cary Cundiff II – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), no valid driver’s license.
Jose Mejia Jr. – Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, continuous violence against the family.
Reno Nolan – Public intoxication.
Michael McGarity – (2 counts) animal at large.
