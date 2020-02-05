Huntsville Police Department

Feb. 4 – Day Shift

2615 El Toro Rd. – Domestic.

210 SH 75 N. – Aggravated robbery.

486 SH 75 N. – Indecent exposure.

600 block IH 45 – Drugs.

Feb. 4 – Night Shift

1300 Ave. O – Found property.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Feb. 4

SH 19/Davis Hall Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.

FM 2821 W./Rosenwall Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.

585 Bishop Rd. – Terroristic threat.

9312 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Criminal trespass.

88 Gazebo St. – Harassment.

15 Gerome Dr. – Criminal trespass.

11 Tomahawk Cir. – Unattended death.

154 Possum Walk Loop – Credit card abuse.

5980 FM 1374 – Civil dispute.

1 Johnson St. (Riverside) – Criminal mischief.

11 Walnut Cove – Disturbance.

19 Emily Rd. – Assault.

5 Roundabout Ln. – Burglary of a vehicle.

71 Hidden Creek Dr. – Domestic.

9 Cedar Ln. – Loud noise.

600 IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.

Walker County Jail docket

Feb. 4

Gary Nunley – Theft of property (>=$100<$750).

Jermaine Jenkins – Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).

Dwelvin Mack – Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Kenneth Copeland – Theft of property (>=$100<$750).

Terron Gambrell – Public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear.

Germaine Singleton – Harassment, theft of property (>=$100<$750).

Kip Burke – Criminal trespass (Trinity County).

Christopher Nelson – Deadly conduct.

Nichole Zamora – (2 counts) possession of drug paraphernalia, driver not secured by a seatbelt, disregard of passing zone, passenger not secured by a seatbelt, theft of property (>=$100<$750).

Dabney Rogillio II – Public intoxication.

Ramiro Salazar – (2nd) DWI.

Alicia Carrington – Misdemeanor assault.

Feb. 5

David Whitaker Jr. – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g).

Cary Cundiff II – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), no valid driver’s license.

Jose Mejia Jr. – Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, continuous violence against the family.

Reno Nolan – Public intoxication.

Michael McGarity – (2 counts) animal at large.

 

