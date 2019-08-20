Huntsville Police Department
August 19 – Day Shift
811 IH 45 N. – Theft.
August 19 – Night Shift
130 Renfro Valley – Theft.
2304 Sam Houston Ave. – Criminal mischief.
1915 SH 30 – Forgery.
257 IH 45 – Domestic.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
August 19
2 Hardy Bottom Rd. – Suspicious person.
FM 980/Johnson St. (Riverside) – Suspicious person.
2294 FM 980 (Riverside) – Domestic.
24 Novark Rd. – Civil dispute.
Lake Falls Rd./FM 980 – Criminal trespass.
Walker County Jail docket
August 19
Jacob Thomas – Purchase of alcohol for a minor.
Ashlyn Cannon – Minor in consumption of alcohol, evading arrest.
Alex Brown – Prohibited weapon (knuckles).
Anthony Bryant – Public intoxication, failure to appear.
Rayquan Washington – Unlawful carrying of a weapon in a prohibited place, aggravated robbery.
Holly McDonald – Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Mitchell Coey – DWI.
August 20
Mike Harris – Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Brendon Williams – (3rd or more) DWI.
