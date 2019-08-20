Huntsville Police Department

August 19 – Day Shift

811 IH 45 N. – Theft.

August 19 – Night Shift

130 Renfro Valley – Theft.

2304 Sam Houston Ave. – Criminal mischief. 

1915 SH 30 – Forgery.

257 IH 45 – Domestic. 

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

August 19

2 Hardy Bottom Rd. – Suspicious person.

FM 980/Johnson St. (Riverside) – Suspicious person.

2294 FM 980 (Riverside) – Domestic.

24 Novark Rd. – Civil dispute.

Lake Falls Rd./FM 980 – Criminal trespass.

Walker County Jail docket

August 19

Jacob Thomas – Purchase of alcohol for a minor.

Ashlyn Cannon – Minor in consumption of alcohol, evading arrest.

Alex Brown – Prohibited weapon (knuckles).

Anthony Bryant – Public intoxication, failure to appear.

Rayquan Washington – Unlawful carrying of a weapon in a prohibited place, aggravated robbery.

Holly McDonald – Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Mitchell Coey – DWI.

August 20

Mike Harris – Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Brendon Williams – (3rd or more) DWI.

