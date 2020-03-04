Huntsville Police Department

March 3 – Day Shift

Old Phelps Rd./SH 19 – Minor vehicle wreck.

March 3 – Night Shift

SH 75 – Minor vehicle wreck.

104 IH 45 – Threat.

124 IH 45 – Credit card abuse.

913 University Ave. – Assault.

144 Varsity Rd. – Domestic.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

March 3

Lost Indian Camp Rd./FM 247 – Burglary of a residence.

SH 19/Morris Ln. – Major vehicle wreck.

2402 IH 45 S. – Domestic.

705 FM 2821 W. – Unruly person on scene.

124 Oates Brothers Rd. – Credit card abuse.

Lake Rd./Nottingham St. – Minor vehicle wreck.

77 Erin Dr. – Shots heard.

21 Gatlin Rd. – Theft.

1700 SH 75 N. – Criminal mischief.

108 Ranch Acres Dr. – Fire.

Rogers Rd./Mt. Zion Rd. – Criminal mischief.

9317 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Suspicious vehicle.

24 Langley Rd. – Domestic.

41 Calvary Rd. – Disturbance.

Walker County Jail docket

March 3

Terron Gambrell – Criminal trespass, failure to appear.

Colby Lord – Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Logan Freeman – DWI, failure to appear, expired registration.

Firas Al-Oboudi – Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Reginald Thompson – Assault of a family/household member impeding breathing.

Jeremy White – Insurance fraud (>=$2,500<$30k).

Richard Jones – Contempt of court.

Nora Guerrero – Theft of property (>=$750<$2,500).

March 4

Hope Dybus – Public intoxication.

