Huntsville Police Department
March 3 – Day Shift
Old Phelps Rd./SH 19 – Minor vehicle wreck.
March 3 – Night Shift
SH 75 – Minor vehicle wreck.
104 IH 45 – Threat.
124 IH 45 – Credit card abuse.
913 University Ave. – Assault.
144 Varsity Rd. – Domestic.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
March 3
Lost Indian Camp Rd./FM 247 – Burglary of a residence.
SH 19/Morris Ln. – Major vehicle wreck.
2402 IH 45 S. – Domestic.
705 FM 2821 W. – Unruly person on scene.
124 Oates Brothers Rd. – Credit card abuse.
Lake Rd./Nottingham St. – Minor vehicle wreck.
77 Erin Dr. – Shots heard.
21 Gatlin Rd. – Theft.
1700 SH 75 N. – Criminal mischief.
108 Ranch Acres Dr. – Fire.
Rogers Rd./Mt. Zion Rd. – Criminal mischief.
9317 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Suspicious vehicle.
24 Langley Rd. – Domestic.
41 Calvary Rd. – Disturbance.
Walker County Jail docket
March 3
Terron Gambrell – Criminal trespass, failure to appear.
Colby Lord – Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Logan Freeman – DWI, failure to appear, expired registration.
Firas Al-Oboudi – Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Reginald Thompson – Assault of a family/household member impeding breathing.
Jeremy White – Insurance fraud (>=$2,500<$30k).
Richard Jones – Contempt of court.
Nora Guerrero – Theft of property (>=$750<$2,500).
March 4
Hope Dybus – Public intoxication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.