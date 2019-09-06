Huntsville Police Department
Sept. 5 – Day Shift
2730 Aberdeen Dr. – Organized crime.
2501 Lake Rd. – Burglary of a vehicle.
210 Ryan’s Ferry Rd. – Domestic.
30 Estille Ave. – Assault.
10th St./Ave. I – Major vehicle wreck.
160 IH 45 S. – Burglary of a vehicle.
2501 Lake Rd. – Burglary of a vehicle.
2314 Green Briar Dr. – Forgery.
Sept. 5 – Night Shift
1002 Thomason St. – Burglary of a habitation.
222 Johnson Rd. – Threat.
1872 Green Briar Dr. – Criminal mischief.
309 Ave. M – Assault.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 5
164 FM 3454 – Disturbance.
US 190/FM 405 – Major vehicle wreck.
Fish Hatchery Rd./Hackney Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
3850 SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.
51 Victoria Way – Shots heard.
112 Little Road Loop – Theft.
1 Dogwood Dr. – Animal complaint.
408 Graham Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
71 Hidden Creek Dr. – Domestic in progress.
14 Victoria Way – Criminal mischief.
Walker County Jail docket
Sept. 5
Mobolaji Olarewaju – DWI.
Emily Hoot – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), tampering with physical evidence, passenger not secured by seatbelt.
Justin Alexander – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), tampering with physical evidence, failure to signal a turn, failure to display a driver's license.
Eddie Johnson – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g) (Trinity County), tampering with physical evidence, DWI.
Rebecca James – Misdemeanor assault, speeding, failure to appear, expired registration.
Isac Espinoza – Interfering with public duties.
Christopher Edwards – Injury to a child/elderly person with intent to cause bodily injury, continuous violence against family, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g) (Trinity County), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (Trinity County).
Mary Stubblefield – Hold over (Trinity County).
George Ledesma – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).
Lafelix Turner – (2 counts) failure to appear, public intoxication, resisting arrest, no valid driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Johnny Moore – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Lannie Potts – Criminal nonsupport.
Desmond Poindexter – Public intoxication.
Sept. 6
Jeffery Hansen – (2 counts) possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, evading arrest, tampering with physical evidence.
Kavin Harrell – Public intoxication.
Andrew Cummings – DWI.
