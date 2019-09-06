Huntsville Police Department

Sept. 5 – Day Shift

2730 Aberdeen Dr. – Organized crime.

2501 Lake Rd. – Burglary of a vehicle.

210 Ryan’s Ferry Rd. – Domestic.

30 Estille Ave. – Assault.

10th St./Ave. I – Major vehicle wreck.

160 IH 45 S. – Burglary of a vehicle.

2501 Lake Rd. – Burglary of a vehicle.

2314 Green Briar Dr. – Forgery.

Sept. 5 – Night Shift

1002 Thomason St. – Burglary of a habitation.

222 Johnson Rd. – Threat.

1872 Green Briar Dr. – Criminal mischief.

309 Ave. M – Assault.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Sept. 5

164 FM 3454 – Disturbance.

US 190/FM 405 – Major vehicle wreck.

Fish Hatchery Rd./Hackney Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

3850 SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.

51 Victoria Way – Shots heard.

112 Little Road Loop – Theft.

1 Dogwood Dr. – Animal complaint.

408 Graham Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

71 Hidden Creek Dr. – Domestic in progress.

14 Victoria Way – Criminal mischief.

Walker County Jail docket

Sept. 5

Mobolaji Olarewaju – DWI.

Emily Hoot – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), tampering with physical evidence, passenger not secured by seatbelt.

Justin Alexander – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), tampering with physical evidence, failure to signal a turn, failure to display a driver's license.

Eddie Johnson – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g) (Trinity County), tampering with physical evidence, DWI.

Rebecca James – Misdemeanor assault, speeding, failure to appear, expired registration.

Isac Espinoza – Interfering with public duties.

Christopher Edwards – Injury to a child/elderly person with intent to cause bodily injury, continuous violence against family, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g) (Trinity County), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (Trinity County).

Mary Stubblefield – Hold over (Trinity County).

George Ledesma – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).

Lafelix Turner – (2 counts) failure to appear, public intoxication, resisting arrest, no valid driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Johnny Moore – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Lannie Potts – Criminal nonsupport.

Desmond Poindexter – Public intoxication.

Sept. 6

Jeffery Hansen – (2 counts) possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, evading arrest, tampering with physical evidence.

Kavin Harrell – Public intoxication.

Andrew Cummings – DWI.

