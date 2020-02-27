Huntsville Police Department
Feb. 26 – Day Shift
2700 Lake Rd. – Failure to stop and give information.
2529 Sycamore Ave. – Sexual assault.
140 El Toro Rd. – Animal bite.
1700 11th St. – Failure to stop and give information.
107 Brunch Ave. – Aggravated assault.
14 Ave. J – Organized crime.
1220 11th St. – Found property.
Feb. 26 – Night Shift
2116 Bush Dr. – Domestic.
3019 Sam Houston Ave. – Domestic.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 26
296 Wood Farm Rd. – Burglary of a residence.
157 Hill Top Ln. – Domestic.
80 George Wilson Rd. – Burglary of a residence.
FM 980/William Thomas Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.
114 FM 247 – Suspicious vehicle.
Walker County Jail docket
Feb. 25
Isac Espinoza – Interfering with public duties.
Jermie Mason – Interfering with public duties.
Chris Dowdy – Possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (>=4g<400g).
Ashlea Rooney – Evading arrest with a vehicle.
John Lingle – Assault (offensive touch).
James Williams – Burglary of a building.
Quinton Gamble – Public intoxication by a minor, passenger unsecured by a seatbelt.
Dilman Martinez Leon – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), fraud, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Glenn Davison – Assault of a family/house member impeding breathing.
Wesley Jones – Credit card abuse.
Pedro Soto – Possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (>=28g<200g), unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana (>4oz<=5lbs).
Gerardo Aleman – Possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (>=28g<200g), unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana (>4oz<=5lbs).
Feb. 26
Destiny Diliberto – Public intoxication.
Bryan Pettey-Twardeski – (2nd) DWI.
Brandon Clay – DWI.
Nigele Grant – DWI, unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Mitchell Coey – Theft of property (>=$750<$2,500).
Rickie Dowlearn – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g).
Crystal Kimberlin – DWI.
Ronald Ross – Public intoxication.
Feb. 27
Ray Wells Jr. – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).
Shane Newsome – Invasive visual recording.
