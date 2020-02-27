Huntsville Police Department

Feb. 26 – Day Shift

2700 Lake Rd. – Failure to stop and give information.

2529 Sycamore Ave. – Sexual assault.

140 El Toro Rd. – Animal bite.

1700 11th St. – Failure to stop and give information.

107 Brunch Ave. – Aggravated assault.

14 Ave. J – Organized crime.

1220 11th St. – Found property.

Feb. 26 – Night Shift

2116 Bush Dr. – Domestic.

3019 Sam Houston Ave. – Domestic.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Feb. 26

296 Wood Farm Rd. – Burglary of a residence.

157 Hill Top Ln. – Domestic.

80 George Wilson Rd. – Burglary of a residence.

FM 980/William Thomas Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.

114 FM 247 – Suspicious vehicle.

Walker County Jail docket

Feb. 25

Isac Espinoza – Interfering with public duties.

Jermie Mason – Interfering with public duties.

Chris Dowdy – Possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (>=4g<400g).

Ashlea Rooney – Evading arrest with a vehicle.

John Lingle – Assault (offensive touch).

James Williams – Burglary of a building.

Quinton Gamble – Public intoxication by a minor, passenger unsecured by a seatbelt.

Dilman Martinez Leon – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), fraud, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Glenn Davison – Assault of a family/house member impeding breathing.

Wesley Jones – Credit card abuse.

Pedro Soto – Possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (>=28g<200g), unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana (>4oz<=5lbs).

Gerardo Aleman – Possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (>=28g<200g), unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana (>4oz<=5lbs).

Feb. 26

Destiny Diliberto – Public intoxication.

Bryan Pettey-Twardeski – (2nd) DWI.

Brandon Clay – DWI.

Nigele Grant – DWI, unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Mitchell Coey – Theft of property (>=$750<$2,500).

Rickie Dowlearn – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g).

Crystal Kimberlin – DWI.

Ronald Ross – Public intoxication.

Feb. 27

Ray Wells Jr. – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).

Shane Newsome – Invasive visual recording.

