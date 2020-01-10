Huntsville Police Department
Jan. 9 – Day Shift
3000 SH 30 – Major vehicle wreck.
103 Medical Park Ln. – Theft.
11th St./Ave. N – Minor vehicle wreck.
1807 Long Point – Burglary.
3000 Sam Houston Ave. – Sexual assault.
1617 Persimmon Dr. – Burglary.
434 University Ave. – Burglary.
Jan. 9 – Night Shift
1271 Fish Hatchery Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.
500 Ave. J – Drugs.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 9
4 Flynt Rd. – Civil dispute.
500 FM 2821 W. – Drugs/narcotics.
3010 SH 19 – Unruly person on scene.
118 Red Deer Way – Missing person.
1100 FM 405 – Drugs/narcotics.
97 Booker Rd. – Domestic.
15 Flynt Rd. – Civil dispute.
596 FM 247 – Suspicious person.
Walker County Jail docket
Jan. 9
Kristine Philp – Assault causing bodily injury.
Clayton Jenkins – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Cairon Idlebird – Assault of a pregnant woman.
Kanard Riles – Accident involving damage to vehicle, interfering with emergency request for assistance, resisting arrest, theft of property (>=$100<$750).
William Copeland – Possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g), possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Jan. 10
Christian Chapa – DWI, possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Layne York – Minor in possession of alcohol, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication.
Gregorio Torres Jr. – Public intoxication.
Alfonso Guevara – Public intoxication.
Tony Davis Jr. – Possession of marijiuana (<2oz), possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g).
