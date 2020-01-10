Huntsville Police Department

Jan. 9 – Day Shift

3000 SH 30 – Major vehicle wreck.

103 Medical Park Ln. – Theft.

11th St./Ave. N – Minor vehicle wreck.

1807 Long Point – Burglary.

3000 Sam Houston Ave. – Sexual assault.

1617 Persimmon Dr. – Burglary.

434 University Ave. – Burglary.

Jan. 9 – Night Shift

1271 Fish Hatchery Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.

500 Ave. J – Drugs.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Jan. 9

4 Flynt Rd. – Civil dispute.

500 FM 2821 W. – Drugs/narcotics.

3010 SH 19 – Unruly person on scene.

118 Red Deer Way – Missing person.

1100 FM 405 – Drugs/narcotics.

97 Booker Rd. – Domestic.

15 Flynt Rd. – Civil dispute.

596 FM 247 – Suspicious person.

Walker County Jail docket

Jan. 9

Kristine Philp – Assault causing bodily injury.

Clayton Jenkins – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Cairon Idlebird – Assault of a pregnant woman.

Kanard Riles – Accident involving damage to vehicle, interfering with emergency request for assistance, resisting arrest, theft of property (>=$100<$750).

William Copeland – Possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g), possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Jan. 10

Christian Chapa – DWI, possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Layne York – Minor in possession of alcohol, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication.

Gregorio Torres Jr. – Public intoxication.

Alfonso Guevara – Public intoxication.

Tony Davis Jr. – Possession of marijiuana (<2oz), possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g).

