Huntsville Police Department
Oct. 24 – Day Shift
FM 2821 – Minor vehicle wreck.
FM 247 – Minor vehicle wreck.
1300 Ave. J – Found property.
SH 19 – Minor vehicle wreck.
2101 Sycamore Ave. – Criminal mischief.
1426 Sam Houston Ave. – Suspicious incident.
Oct. 24 – Night Shift
7th St./Ave. M – Minor vehicle wreck.
2600 Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Sam Houston Ave./12th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.
600 Palm St. – Domestic.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 24
120 Cedar Ln. (New Waverly) – Theft.
9 Shady Oak Ln. – Criminal mischief.
Sunset LakeRd./FM 1374 – Suspicious vehicle.
US 190/FM 2296 – Major vehicle wreck.
1286 FM 405 (Riverside) – Civil dispute.
705 FM 2821 W. – Public intoxication.
208 Vick Spring Rd. – Criminal trespass.
801 IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.
301 IH 45 N. – Minor vehicle wreck.
3198 IH 45 N. – Vehicle fire.
Walker County Jail docket
Oct. 23
Tanner Perry – Public intoxication by a minor.
Mason Hanks – Public intoxication.
Agustin Rodriguez – DWI.
Jesslyn Skinner – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Joseph O’Neil – Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Kevin Ortega – Public intoxication.
Elvis Kelley – Robbery.
Deric Branford – Loud noise.
