Huntsville Police Department

Oct. 24 – Day Shift

FM 2821 – Minor vehicle wreck.

FM 247 – Minor vehicle wreck.

1300 Ave. J – Found property.

SH 19 – Minor vehicle wreck.

2101 Sycamore Ave. – Criminal mischief.

1426 Sam Houston Ave. – Suspicious incident.

Oct. 24 – Night Shift

7th St./Ave. M – Minor vehicle wreck.

2600 Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Sam Houston Ave./12th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.

600 Palm St. – Domestic.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Oct. 24

120 Cedar Ln. (New Waverly) – Theft.

9 Shady Oak Ln. – Criminal mischief.

Sunset LakeRd./FM 1374 – Suspicious vehicle.

US 190/FM 2296 – Major vehicle wreck.

1286 FM 405 (Riverside) – Civil dispute.

705 FM 2821 W. – Public intoxication.

208 Vick Spring Rd. – Criminal trespass.

801 IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.

301 IH 45 N. – Minor vehicle wreck.

3198 IH 45 N. – Vehicle fire.

Walker County Jail docket

Oct. 23

Tanner Perry – Public intoxication by a minor.

Mason Hanks – Public intoxication.

Agustin Rodriguez – DWI.

Jesslyn Skinner – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Joseph O’Neil – Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Kevin Ortega – Public intoxication.

Elvis Kelley – Robbery.

Deric Branford – Loud noise.

