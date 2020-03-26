Huntsville Police Department

March 25 – Day Shift

183 Moffett Springs Rd. – Domestic.

2451 Lake Rd. – Theft.

March 25 – Night Shift

Old Colony Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.

2540 Pine Shadows Dr. – Domestic.

903 Windridge Dr. – Domestic.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

March 25

39 Oak Bend Dr. – Forgery.

13 Dahlia Rd. – Civil dispute.

3565 SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.

32 Whippoorwill Dr. – Lost property.

655 FM 2821 W. – Criminal mischief.

55 Underwood Dr. – Forgery.

24 Oak Trail Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

157 Hill Top Ln. – Civil dispute.

FM 980/FM 3478 – Major vehicle wreck.

143 FS Rd. 233 – Runaway Juvenile.

310 Keeland Dr. (New Waverly) – Disturbance.

11 Lake View Dr. – Loud noise.

143 FS Rd. 233 – Assault.

101 FM 2693 – Criminal trespass.

Walker County Jail docket

March 25

Christopher Hicks – Evading arrest.

Joseph Lizotte – (2 counts) credit card abuse.

Randall Scheiding – Obstruction.

Michaela Lewis – Forgery of a financial instrument.

Ryan Radford – Theft of property (>=$100<$750).

March 26

Jay McWhorter – (2nd) DWI, possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Aryan Lawson – Assault causing bodily injury.

