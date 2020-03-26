Huntsville Police Department
March 25 – Day Shift
183 Moffett Springs Rd. – Domestic.
2451 Lake Rd. – Theft.
March 25 – Night Shift
Old Colony Rd. – Major vehicle wreck.
2540 Pine Shadows Dr. – Domestic.
903 Windridge Dr. – Domestic.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
March 25
39 Oak Bend Dr. – Forgery.
13 Dahlia Rd. – Civil dispute.
3565 SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious vehicle.
32 Whippoorwill Dr. – Lost property.
655 FM 2821 W. – Criminal mischief.
55 Underwood Dr. – Forgery.
24 Oak Trail Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
157 Hill Top Ln. – Civil dispute.
FM 980/FM 3478 – Major vehicle wreck.
143 FS Rd. 233 – Runaway Juvenile.
310 Keeland Dr. (New Waverly) – Disturbance.
11 Lake View Dr. – Loud noise.
143 FS Rd. 233 – Assault.
101 FM 2693 – Criminal trespass.
Walker County Jail docket
March 25
Christopher Hicks – Evading arrest.
Joseph Lizotte – (2 counts) credit card abuse.
Randall Scheiding – Obstruction.
Michaela Lewis – Forgery of a financial instrument.
Ryan Radford – Theft of property (>=$100<$750).
March 26
Jay McWhorter – (2nd) DWI, possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Aryan Lawson – Assault causing bodily injury.
