Huntsville Police Department
Nov. 14 – Day Shift
2000 Sycamore Ave. – Domestic.
1000 Sycamore Ave. – Assault.
2407 Sam Houston Ave. – Suspicious incident.
1300 Smither Dr. – Burglary of a vehicle.
2537 Pine Shadows Dr. – Burglary of a vehicle.
500 SH 75 N. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Nov. 14 – Night Shift
19th St./Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Montgomery Rd./IH 45 N. – Minor vehicle wreck.
IH 45 S./Ave. M – Minor vehicle wreck.
IH 45 N./Montgomery Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.
2451 Lake Rd. – Burglary of a vehicle.
911 University Ave. – Criminal mischief.
3 Palm St. – Domestic.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 14
60 Fisherman's Trail – Animal abuse.
5 Tejas Dr. – Animal complaint.
500 FM 2821 W. – Sexual assault.
28 FM 2296 – Burglary of a vehicle.
65 Buckner Rd. – Residential fire.
27 Sunrise Loop – Animal abuse.
SH 19/Knox Cir. – Major vehicle wreck.
2 Tonkawas Dr. – Suspicious vehicle.
100 IH 45 N. – Suspicious person.
FM 1097/Coyote Run – Suspicious vehicle.
Walker County Jail docket
Nov. 14
Jordan Woodard – Burglary of a habitation.
Garrett Bruce – Burglary of a habitation.
Billy Collins – (2nd) DWI.
Jalen Fance – Interfering with public duties.
Courtlan Kenter – (3rd or more) DWI.
Debra Anneler – Forgery of a financial instrument.
Nov. 15
Derrick Sherman – Theft of property (>=$100<$750).
Joe Hunter – Public intoxication.
Deshawn Robinson – Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 2 or 2-A (>=400g), possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).
Jose Gonzalez – Possession of marijuana (<2oz), unlawful carrying of a weapon.
