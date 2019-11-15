Huntsville Police Department

Nov. 14 – Day Shift

2000 Sycamore Ave. – Domestic.

1000 Sycamore Ave. – Assault.

2407 Sam Houston Ave. – Suspicious incident.

1300 Smither Dr. – Burglary of a vehicle.

2537 Pine Shadows Dr. – Burglary of a vehicle.

500 SH 75 N. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Nov. 14 – Night Shift

19th St./Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Montgomery Rd./IH 45 N. – Minor vehicle wreck.

IH 45 S./Ave. M – Minor vehicle wreck.

IH 45 N./Montgomery Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.

2451 Lake Rd. – Burglary of a vehicle.

911 University Ave. – Criminal mischief.

3 Palm St. – Domestic.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Nov. 14

60 Fisherman's Trail – Animal abuse.

5 Tejas Dr. – Animal complaint.

500 FM 2821 W. – Sexual assault.

28 FM 2296 – Burglary of a vehicle.

65 Buckner Rd. – Residential fire.

27 Sunrise Loop – Animal abuse.

SH 19/Knox Cir. – Major vehicle wreck.

2 Tonkawas Dr. – Suspicious vehicle.

100 IH 45 N. – Suspicious person.

FM 1097/Coyote Run – Suspicious vehicle.

Walker County Jail docket

Nov. 14

Jordan Woodard – Burglary of a habitation.

Garrett Bruce – Burglary of a habitation.

Billy Collins – (2nd) DWI.

Jalen Fance – Interfering with public duties.

Courtlan Kenter – (3rd or more) DWI.

Debra Anneler – Forgery of a financial instrument.

Nov. 15

Derrick Sherman – Theft of property (>=$100<$750).

Joe Hunter – Public intoxication.

Deshawn Robinson – Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 2 or 2-A (>=400g), possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).

Jose Gonzalez – Possession of marijuana (<2oz), unlawful carrying of a weapon.

