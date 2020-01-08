Huntsville Police Department
Jan. 7 – Day Shift
1220 11th St. – Found property.
141 IH 45 – Theft.
1569 11th St. – Theft.
Smither Dr./IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Sam Houston Ave./Montgomery Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.
US 190/Goodrich Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Sam Houston Ave./Montgomery Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.
800 block IH 45 – Drugs.
Jan. 7 – Night Shift
2615 El Toro Rd. – Burglary of a vehicle.
Lake Rd./Sam Houston Ave. – Drugs.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 7
370 Obannon Ranch Rd. – Burglary of a residence.
3101 IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.
FM 247/Kennedy Ln. – Animal complaint.
13 Ginsel Ln. – Credit card abuse.
1827 SH 75 N. – Domestic.
4 Flynt Rd. – Criminal trespass.
8 Crooks Ln. – Residential fire.
9 Cedar Ln. – Loud noise.
Walker County Jail docket
Jan. 7
Dexter Henderson – DWI, open container.
Sarah Adams – Criminal mischief (>=$750<$2,500).
Francisco Moreno – Assault of a family/house member.
Nakia Ashley – Theft of property (>=$100<$750), criminal trespass.
Raymond Shields – Parole and Pardon Board violation, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), theft of a firearm (Dallas County).
Johnny Tomlinson – Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Jeffery Walters Jr. – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g) (Hardin County).
Virginia Wilson – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).
Jan. 8
Clifton Johnson – Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.