Huntsville Police Department

Jan. 7 – Day Shift

1220 11th St. – Found property.

141 IH 45 – Theft.

1569 11th St. – Theft.

Smither Dr./IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Sam Houston Ave./Montgomery Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.

US 190/Goodrich Dr. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Sam Houston Ave./Montgomery Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.

800 block IH 45 – Drugs.

Jan. 7 – Night Shift

2615 El Toro Rd. – Burglary of a vehicle.

Lake Rd./Sam Houston Ave. – Drugs.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Jan. 7

370 Obannon Ranch Rd. – Burglary of a residence.

3101 IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.

FM 247/Kennedy Ln. – Animal complaint.

13 Ginsel Ln. – Credit card abuse.

1827 SH 75 N. – Domestic.

4 Flynt Rd. – Criminal trespass.

8 Crooks Ln. – Residential fire.

9 Cedar Ln. – Loud noise.

Walker County Jail docket

Jan. 7

Dexter Henderson – DWI, open container.

Sarah Adams – Criminal mischief (>=$750<$2,500).

Francisco Moreno – Assault of a family/house member.

Nakia Ashley – Theft of property (>=$100<$750), criminal trespass.

Raymond Shields – Parole and Pardon Board violation, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), theft of a firearm (Dallas County).

Johnny Tomlinson – Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Jeffery Walters Jr. – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g) (Hardin County).

Virginia Wilson – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).

Jan. 8

Clifton Johnson – Possession of drug paraphernalia.

