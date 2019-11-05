Huntsville Police Department

Nov. 4 – Day Shift

2501 Lake Rd. – Burglary of a vehicle.

4020 Sam Houston Ave. – Burglary of a vehicle.

FM 2821/FM 247 – Minor vehicle wreck.

11th St./SH 75 N. – Minor vehicle wreck.

1025 Pine Shadows Dr. – Domestic.

700 Hickory Dr. – Theft.

3019 Sam Houston Ave. – Domestic.

141 IH 45 S. – Theft.

Nov. 4 – Night Shift

2452 Lake Rd. – Domestic.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Nov. 4

193 FM 1791 – Theft.

6 Villa Way – Missing person.

28 Calvary Rd. – Disturbance.

23 FM 2929 – Criminal trespass.

FM 2821 W./FM 247 – Minor vehicle wreck.

1260 Keeland Ln. (New Waverly) – Terroristic threat.

58 Hawthorne Rd. – Criminal trespass.

75 Sterling Chapel Rd. – Disturbance.

12 Delaware Rd. – Shots heard.

185 Mathis Dairy Rd. – Domestic.

Walker County Jail docket

Nov. 4

Maria Garcia – DWI.

Justin Rowe – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Marc McKelvey – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Jason Dominique – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Brian Welch – Public intoxication, Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Dwight Hopkins – Public intoxication.

Nov. 5

William Bohanon – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Johnson – Driving with suspended license.

Kenneth Pete – Possession of drug paraphernalia.

