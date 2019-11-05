Huntsville Police Department
Nov. 4 – Day Shift
2501 Lake Rd. – Burglary of a vehicle.
4020 Sam Houston Ave. – Burglary of a vehicle.
FM 2821/FM 247 – Minor vehicle wreck.
11th St./SH 75 N. – Minor vehicle wreck.
1025 Pine Shadows Dr. – Domestic.
700 Hickory Dr. – Theft.
3019 Sam Houston Ave. – Domestic.
141 IH 45 S. – Theft.
Nov. 4 – Night Shift
2452 Lake Rd. – Domestic.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 4
193 FM 1791 – Theft.
6 Villa Way – Missing person.
28 Calvary Rd. – Disturbance.
23 FM 2929 – Criminal trespass.
FM 2821 W./FM 247 – Minor vehicle wreck.
1260 Keeland Ln. (New Waverly) – Terroristic threat.
58 Hawthorne Rd. – Criminal trespass.
75 Sterling Chapel Rd. – Disturbance.
12 Delaware Rd. – Shots heard.
185 Mathis Dairy Rd. – Domestic.
Walker County Jail docket
Nov. 4
Maria Garcia – DWI.
Justin Rowe – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Marc McKelvey – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Jason Dominique – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Brian Welch – Public intoxication, Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Dwight Hopkins – Public intoxication.
Nov. 5
William Bohanon – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael Johnson – Driving with suspended license.
Kenneth Pete – Possession of drug paraphernalia.
