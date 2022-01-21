Huntsville Police Department
Jan.19
Sycamore Ave. / Bearkat Blvd. – Minor wreck.
1641 7th St. – Sexual assault of a child.
2615 El Toro – Unattended death.
3000 block of Sam Houston Ave. – Sexual offense.
101 FM 2821 E – Theft.
196 Ravenwood Village Dr. – Emergency mental health evaluation.
Walker County Jail Docket
Jan. 19
Joshua Hill – Arrested for failure to identify fugitive and county and municipal warrants.
Cedrick Upson – Arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and no seatbelt.
Kirra Maxey – Arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Harold Shepard – Arrested for a TDCJ parole warrant.
