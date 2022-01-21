Huntsville Police Department

Jan.19

Sycamore Ave. / Bearkat Blvd. – Minor wreck.

1641 7th St. – Sexual assault of a child.

2615 El Toro – Unattended death.

3000 block of Sam Houston Ave. – Sexual offense.

101 FM 2821 E – Theft.

196 Ravenwood Village Dr. – Emergency mental health evaluation.

Walker County Jail Docket

Jan. 19

Joshua Hill – Arrested for failure to identify fugitive and county and municipal warrants.

Cedrick Upson – Arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and no seatbelt.

Kirra Maxey – Arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Harold Shepard – Arrested for a TDCJ parole warrant.

