Huntsville Police Department
March 10 – Day Shift
141 IH 45 S. – Theft.
March 10 – Night Shift
1548 11th St. – Theft.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
March 10
715 Old Phelps Rd. – Theft.
477 Rosenwall Rd. – Criminal mischief.
87 Fisherman’s Trail – Disturbance.
1 Cherry Rd. – Criminal trespass.
3900 SH 30 – Domestic.
800 FM 2821 W. – Minor vehicle wreck.
24 Johnson-Dodge St. – Disturbance.
218 FM 980 – Disturbance.
9 Live Oak Ct. – Residential fire.
Walker County Jail docket
March 10
Steven Park – Fraud, failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Harod Edgington – Evading arrest.
Lester Walker – Evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication.
Kevin Smith – Assault of a family/household member impeding breathing.
Marquis Brown – (2 counts) burglary of a building, tampering with physical evidence.
Tyquan Fields – Unlawful carrying of a weapon, falsification of a drug test, possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (<1g), possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (>=1g<4g).
Justin Black – Misdemeanor assault.
Wesley Johnson – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Marvin McBride – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), consumption of alcohol on prohibited premises.
Lasheda Reed – Theft of property (<$2,500).
March 11
Kalyn Ross – Possession of marijuana (>2oz<=4oz), possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g).
Eva Gamble – Public intoxication.
Christy Daigle – DWI, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).
