Huntsville Police Department

March 10 – Day Shift

141 IH 45 S. – Theft.

March 10 – Night Shift

1548 11th St. – Theft.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

March 10

715 Old Phelps Rd. – Theft.

477 Rosenwall Rd. – Criminal mischief.

87 Fisherman’s Trail – Disturbance.

1 Cherry Rd. – Criminal trespass.

3900 SH 30 – Domestic.

800 FM 2821 W. – Minor vehicle wreck.

24 Johnson-Dodge St. – Disturbance.

218 FM 980 – Disturbance.

9 Live Oak Ct. – Residential fire.

Walker County Jail docket

March 10

Steven Park – Fraud, failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Harod Edgington – Evading arrest.

Lester Walker – Evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication.

Kevin Smith – Assault of a family/household member impeding breathing.

Marquis Brown – (2 counts) burglary of a building, tampering with physical evidence.

Tyquan Fields – Unlawful carrying of a weapon, falsification of a drug test, possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (<1g), possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (>=1g<4g).

Justin Black – Misdemeanor assault.

Wesley Johnson – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Marvin McBride – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), consumption of alcohol on prohibited premises.

Lasheda Reed – Theft of property (<$2,500).

March 11

Kalyn Ross – Possession of marijuana (>2oz<=4oz), possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g).

Eva Gamble – Public intoxication.

Christy Daigle – DWI, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g).

