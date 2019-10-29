Huntsville Police Department

Oct. 28 – Day Shift

218 US 190 – Theft.

1000 12th St. – Theft.

1000 Bowers Blvd. – Minor vehicle wreck.

2000 Sycamore Ave. – Theft.

Oct. 28 – Night Shift

2452 Lake Rd. – Harassment.

141 IH 45 S. – Failure to stop and give information.

4000 Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.

707 Circle Dr. – Domestic.

2401 Sycamore Ave. – Domestic.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Oct. 28

FM 1374/IH 45 S. (New Waverly) – Stolen vehicle.

168 Booker Rd. – Person with a weapon.

15 Mars Dr. (Riverside) – Civil dispute.

671 Bowden Rd. – Theft.

Bracewell Dr./Sugar Hill Rd. – Harassment.

3800 SH 19 (Riverside) – Criminal trespass.

1280 Keeland Ln. (New Waverly) – Domestic.

655 FM 2821 W. – Assault.

68 Vick Rd. – Civil dispute.

3 Morris Ln. – Suspicious person.

SH 30/Didlake Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Walker County Jail docket

Oct. 28

Azuron Craft – Theft of property (>=$100<$750).

Carter Gibson – Misdemeanor assault.

Jamie Lugo – Public intoxication.

Shane Robbins – DWI/open container.

Ronesha Finister – DWI.

Richard Gallaway – Theft of property (>=$100<$750).

Johnnie Hill – Public intoxication, failure to appear.

Earnest Briggs – (2 counts) failure to appear, theft, failure to present proof of insurance, failure to identify fugitive with intent to provide false information, possession of marijuana (<2oz), theft.

Stanley Banks Jr. – Possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated robbery.

Hannah Robertson – Interfering with public duties.

Jacoby Landers – (2 counts) failure to identify fugitive from justice, failure to appear, (2 counts) burglary of a habitation, evading arrest, ran red light, failure to identify fugitive with intent to provide false information.

Oct. 29

Alexis Stelly – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Sheldon Ross – DWI with a child.

Tags

Recommended for you