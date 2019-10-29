Huntsville Police Department
Oct. 28 – Day Shift
218 US 190 – Theft.
1000 12th St. – Theft.
1000 Bowers Blvd. – Minor vehicle wreck.
2000 Sycamore Ave. – Theft.
Oct. 28 – Night Shift
2452 Lake Rd. – Harassment.
141 IH 45 S. – Failure to stop and give information.
4000 Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.
707 Circle Dr. – Domestic.
2401 Sycamore Ave. – Domestic.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 28
FM 1374/IH 45 S. (New Waverly) – Stolen vehicle.
168 Booker Rd. – Person with a weapon.
15 Mars Dr. (Riverside) – Civil dispute.
671 Bowden Rd. – Theft.
Bracewell Dr./Sugar Hill Rd. – Harassment.
3800 SH 19 (Riverside) – Criminal trespass.
1280 Keeland Ln. (New Waverly) – Domestic.
655 FM 2821 W. – Assault.
68 Vick Rd. – Civil dispute.
3 Morris Ln. – Suspicious person.
SH 30/Didlake Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Walker County Jail docket
Oct. 28
Azuron Craft – Theft of property (>=$100<$750).
Carter Gibson – Misdemeanor assault.
Jamie Lugo – Public intoxication.
Shane Robbins – DWI/open container.
Ronesha Finister – DWI.
Richard Gallaway – Theft of property (>=$100<$750).
Johnnie Hill – Public intoxication, failure to appear.
Earnest Briggs – (2 counts) failure to appear, theft, failure to present proof of insurance, failure to identify fugitive with intent to provide false information, possession of marijuana (<2oz), theft.
Stanley Banks Jr. – Possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated robbery.
Hannah Robertson – Interfering with public duties.
Jacoby Landers – (2 counts) failure to identify fugitive from justice, failure to appear, (2 counts) burglary of a habitation, evading arrest, ran red light, failure to identify fugitive with intent to provide false information.
Oct. 29
Alexis Stelly – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Sheldon Ross – DWI with a child.
