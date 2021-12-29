Huntsville Police Department

Dec. 27

3410 Powell Rd. – Numerous storage units and vehicles broken into

Dec. 28

150 IH 45 S – Minor auto wreck.

3108-8 Elks Dr. – Assault.

600 SH 75 N – Major auto wreck.

700 Cline St. – Stolen vehicle.

Walker County Jail Docket

Dec. 27

Celes Gallo – Theft.

Dragun Price – Theft and failure to ID.

Damian Aguilar – Public intoxication.

Ricky Freeman Jr. – TDCJ parole warrant.

Yolanda Glaze – Theft.

Selena Wright – Citation for theft and released.

Deja McWashington – Citation for theft and released.

Dec. 29

Edgar Resendiz – Public intoxication.

Ostin Cyr – Public intoxication.

Blake Pipkin – Public intoxication.

Michael Stilwell – Failure to maintain a single lane.

