Huntsville Police Department
Dec. 27
3410 Powell Rd. – Numerous storage units and vehicles broken into
Dec. 28
150 IH 45 S – Minor auto wreck.
3108-8 Elks Dr. – Assault.
600 SH 75 N – Major auto wreck.
141 IH 45 S – Theft.
700 Cline St. – Stolen vehicle.
Walker County Jail Docket
Dec. 27
Celes Gallo – Theft.
Dragun Price – Theft and failure to ID.
Damian Aguilar – Public intoxication.
Ricky Freeman Jr. – TDCJ parole warrant.
Yolanda Glaze – Theft.
Selena Wright – Citation for theft and released.
Deja McWashington – Citation for theft and released.
Dec. 29
Edgar Resendiz – Public intoxication.
Ostin Cyr – Public intoxication.
Blake Pipkin – Public intoxication.
Michael Stilwell – Failure to maintain a single lane.
