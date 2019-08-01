Huntsville Police Department
July 31 – Day Shift
No reports.
July 31 – Night Shift
1220 11th St. – Found property.
IH 45 S./Park Rd. 40 – Fleeing.
259 IH 45 S. – Theft.
2540 Sycamore Ave. – Domestic.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
July 31
0 Block Evelyn Ln. – Animal complaint.
0 Block Highland Dr. – Criminal mischief.
700 Block Moffett Springs Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
700 Block FM 2821 W. – Civil dispute.
0 Block Pine Tree Rd. – Terroristic threat.
700 Block Overbrook Dr. – Criminal mischief.
0 Block Calvary Rd. – Harassment.
9300 Block SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Domestic.
100 Block Tafelski Rd. (New Waverly) – Terroristic threat.
400 Block Hawthorne Rd. – Animal complaint.
Yolanda St./Brazil Blvd. – Suspicious vehicle.
0 Block Sandra Dr. – Domestic.
0 Block Daniels St. – Disturbance.
1700 Block SH 75 N. – Shots heard.
0 Block Jackson Rd. – Missing person.
Emily Rd./Jackson Rd. – Suspicious person.
Walker County Jail docket
July 31
Terrance Griffin – Speeding in a school zone, failure to appear, violate promise to appear (Uniform Act).
Detrich Dancer – Interfering with emergency request for assistance.
Diana Watson – Obstructing highway passageway.
Christopher Winfree – Sexual assault of a child.
Tianna Bacon – Theft of property (>=$100<$750).
Jeremiah Tennon – Theft of property (>=$100<$750) (Montgomery County).
James Simmons – Theft of property (>=$750<$2,500).
Robert Castro – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).
Jeanie Earle – Injury to a child/elder/disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury.
Danny Garcia – Possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (>=1g<4g), DWI.
August 1
Anthony Harrison – Disregard of a stop sign, possession of marijuana (<2oz), possession of a controlled substance PG 4 (<28g).
