Huntsville Police Department

July 31 – Day Shift

No reports.

July 31 – Night Shift

1220 11th St. – Found property.

IH 45 S./Park Rd. 40 – Fleeing.

259 IH 45 S. – Theft.

2540 Sycamore Ave. – Domestic.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

July 31

0 Block Evelyn Ln. – Animal complaint.

0 Block Highland Dr. – Criminal mischief.

700 Block Moffett Springs Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

700 Block FM 2821 W. – Civil dispute.

0 Block Pine Tree Rd. – Terroristic threat.

700 Block Overbrook Dr. – Criminal mischief.

0 Block Calvary Rd. – Harassment.

9300 Block SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Domestic.

100 Block Tafelski Rd. (New Waverly) – Terroristic threat.

400 Block Hawthorne Rd. – Animal complaint.

Yolanda St./Brazil Blvd. – Suspicious vehicle.

0 Block Sandra Dr. – Domestic.

0 Block Daniels St. – Disturbance.

1700 Block SH 75 N. – Shots heard.

0 Block Jackson Rd. – Missing person.

Emily Rd./Jackson Rd. – Suspicious person.

Walker County Jail docket

July 31

Terrance Griffin – Speeding in a school zone, failure to appear, violate promise to appear (Uniform Act).

Detrich Dancer – Interfering with emergency request for assistance.

Diana Watson – Obstructing highway passageway.

Christopher Winfree – Sexual assault of a child.

Tianna Bacon – Theft of property (>=$100<$750).

Jeremiah Tennon – Theft of property (>=$100<$750) (Montgomery County).

James Simmons – Theft of property (>=$750<$2,500).

Robert Castro – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).

Jeanie Earle – Injury to a child/elder/disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury.

Danny Garcia – Possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (>=1g<4g), DWI.

August 1

Anthony Harrison – Disregard of a stop sign, possession of marijuana (<2oz), possession of a controlled substance PG 4 (<28g).

Tags