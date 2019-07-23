Huntsville Police Department

July 22 – Day Shift

2400 Ave. I – Criminal mischief.

July 22 – Night Shift

Windridge Ln./Prentice Ln. – Minor vehicle wreck.

140 US 190 – Forgery.

3000 Sam Houston Ave. – Fleet.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

July 22

0 Block Galloway Rd. – Disturbance.

300 Block FM 2296 – Suspicious vehicle.

600 Block FM 2821 W. – Assault.

0 Block Jacob St. – Criminal mischief.

0 Block Riverside Ln. – Civil dispute.

1500 Block IH 45 N. – Major vehicle wreck.

Horace Smith Rd./Moffett Springs Rd. – Assault.

100 Block Kalyn Rd. – Theft.

700 Block FM 2821 W. – Recovered stolen vehicle.

0 Block Lake Falls Ln. – Loud noise.

Carolyn St./Jeffrey St. – Assault.

SH 30/Booker Rd. – Assault.

6200 Block FM 1374 – Civil dispute.

3000 Block Sam Houston Ave. – Fleeing the scene of an accident.

100 Block FS Rd. 233 – Runaway Juvenile.

Walker County Jail docket

July 22

Humberto Romero – Public intoxication, hold over.

Telley Moreland – Driving with suspended licence, resisting arrest.

Richard Schulze Jr. – Theft of property (>=$100<$750).

Billy Varieur – Burglary of a habitation.

Bethany Portela – Accident involving damage to a vehicle, no insurance.

Evaristo Romero Jr. – Unauthorized use of a vehicle, DWI (Dallas County).

Nestor Diaz Cortez – Minor in possession of alcohol, public intoxication, criminal trespass.

Roy Watson – Assault causing bodily injury.

Juan Castillo Mejia – Minor in possession of alcohol, public intoxication.

Rodney Thomison – Attempting to take a weapon from an officer, bail jumping.

James Smith – DWI.

July 23

Jodie Fance McGowan – Fraud/use of identifying information.

Kristine Philp – Assault causing bodily injury.

Mariama Jalloh – Criminal mischief (>=$100<$750).

Andrew Haworth – Criminal nonsupport.

Jordan Freeman – Theft of property (>=$100<$750), evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).

Finea Kohl – Possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear.

