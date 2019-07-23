Huntsville Police Department
July 22 – Day Shift
2400 Ave. I – Criminal mischief.
July 22 – Night Shift
Windridge Ln./Prentice Ln. – Minor vehicle wreck.
140 US 190 – Forgery.
3000 Sam Houston Ave. – Fleet.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
July 22
0 Block Galloway Rd. – Disturbance.
300 Block FM 2296 – Suspicious vehicle.
600 Block FM 2821 W. – Assault.
0 Block Jacob St. – Criminal mischief.
0 Block Riverside Ln. – Civil dispute.
1500 Block IH 45 N. – Major vehicle wreck.
Horace Smith Rd./Moffett Springs Rd. – Assault.
100 Block Kalyn Rd. – Theft.
700 Block FM 2821 W. – Recovered stolen vehicle.
0 Block Lake Falls Ln. – Loud noise.
Carolyn St./Jeffrey St. – Assault.
SH 30/Booker Rd. – Assault.
6200 Block FM 1374 – Civil dispute.
3000 Block Sam Houston Ave. – Fleeing the scene of an accident.
100 Block FS Rd. 233 – Runaway Juvenile.
Walker County Jail docket
July 22
Humberto Romero – Public intoxication, hold over.
Telley Moreland – Driving with suspended licence, resisting arrest.
Richard Schulze Jr. – Theft of property (>=$100<$750).
Billy Varieur – Burglary of a habitation.
Bethany Portela – Accident involving damage to a vehicle, no insurance.
Evaristo Romero Jr. – Unauthorized use of a vehicle, DWI (Dallas County).
Nestor Diaz Cortez – Minor in possession of alcohol, public intoxication, criminal trespass.
Roy Watson – Assault causing bodily injury.
Juan Castillo Mejia – Minor in possession of alcohol, public intoxication.
Rodney Thomison – Attempting to take a weapon from an officer, bail jumping.
James Smith – DWI.
July 23
Jodie Fance McGowan – Fraud/use of identifying information.
Kristine Philp – Assault causing bodily injury.
Mariama Jalloh – Criminal mischief (>=$100<$750).
Andrew Haworth – Criminal nonsupport.
Jordan Freeman – Theft of property (>=$100<$750), evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g).
Finea Kohl – Possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear.
