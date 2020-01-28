Huntsville Police Department
Jan. 27 – Day Shift
103 16th St. – Burglary of a residence.
2537 Pine Shadows Dr. – Burglary of a vehicle.
103 SH 30 – Assault.
771 US 190 – Burglary of a residence.
1323 Ave. C – Burglary of a residence.
Jan. 27 – Night Shift
Veterans Memorial Pkwy./Smither Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.
141 IH 45 S. – Theft.
Old Houston Rd./Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 27
2418 SH 19 – Criminal trespass.
68 Johnson St. (Riverside) – Animal complaint.
FM 2296/SH 75 S. – Major vehicle wreck.
31 Frank Cloud Rd. – Animal bite.
63 Summer Place – Forgery.
500 FM 2821 W. – Theft.
48 Teel Rd. – Civil dispute.
6 Mossback St. – Suspicious person.
Wood Farm Rd./SH 19 – Animal complaint.
12 Barbara Rd. – Burglary.
18 Victoria Way – Disturbance.
40 Pine Ave. – Domestic.
9302 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Suspicious vehicle.
38 Teel Rd. – Disturbance.
Walker County Jail docket
Jan. 27
Joshua Miller – Evading arrest.
Joshua Hales – Parole and Pardon Board violation.
James Moore – Theft (Jefferson County).
Miguel Rodriguez – Public intoxication, evading arrest.
Joseph Ortega – Possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g), evading arrest, public intoxication.
Stacey Dean – Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Robert Johnson Jr. – Possession of marijuana (<2oz), tampering with physical evidence, evading arrest.
Michael Flood – Unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), prohibited substance in a correctional facility, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joseph Jackson – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Jan. 28
Bryan Wiggins – (3rd or more) DWI.
Tyrone Miller – Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g), driving with an invalid license.
Andrell Mojica – Assault (offensive touch).
