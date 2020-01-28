Huntsville Police Department

Jan. 27 – Day Shift

103 16th St. – Burglary of a residence.

2537 Pine Shadows Dr. – Burglary of a vehicle.

103 SH 30 – Assault.

771 US 190 – Burglary of a residence.

1323 Ave. C – Burglary of a residence.

Jan. 27 – Night Shift

Veterans Memorial Pkwy./Smither Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.

141 IH 45 S. – Theft.

Old Houston Rd./Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Jan. 27

2418 SH 19 – Criminal trespass.

68 Johnson St. (Riverside) – Animal complaint.

FM 2296/SH 75 S. – Major vehicle wreck.

31 Frank Cloud Rd. – Animal bite.

63 Summer Place – Forgery.

500 FM 2821 W. – Theft.

48 Teel Rd. – Civil dispute.

6 Mossback St. – Suspicious person.

Wood Farm Rd./SH 19 – Animal complaint.

12 Barbara Rd. – Burglary.

18 Victoria Way – Disturbance.

40 Pine Ave. – Domestic.

9302 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Suspicious vehicle.

38 Teel Rd. – Disturbance.

Walker County Jail docket

Jan. 27

Joshua Miller – Evading arrest.

Joshua Hales – Parole and Pardon Board violation.

James Moore – Theft (Jefferson County).

Miguel Rodriguez – Public intoxication, evading arrest.

Joseph Ortega – Possession of a controlled substance PG 3 (<28g), evading arrest, public intoxication.

Stacey Dean – Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Robert Johnson Jr. – Possession of marijuana (<2oz), tampering with physical evidence, evading arrest.

Michael Flood – Unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (<1g), prohibited substance in a correctional facility, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joseph Jackson – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Jan. 28

Bryan Wiggins – (3rd or more) DWI.

Tyrone Miller – Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g), driving with an invalid license.

Andrell Mojica – Assault (offensive touch).

