Huntsville Police Department
Nov. 26 – Day Shift
257 IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.
405 2nd St. – Domestic.
1569 11th St. – Theft.
Nov. 26 – Night Shift
60 SH 75 N. – Domestic.
3620 Montgomery Rd. – Burglary of a residence.
FM 1791 N./SH 30 – Minor vehicle wreck.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 26
1867 FM 980 – Criminal trespass.
Vela Rd./FM 2793 – Animal complaint.
261 Round Prairie Rd. – Criminal trespass.
1207 FM 980 – Theft.
41 Calvary Rd. – Animal abuse.
1015 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Theft.
3850 SH 19 (Riverside) – Burglary of a vehicle.
182 FM 1791 N. – Domestic.
3299 SH 19 – Failure to stop and give information.
27 Grace Ln. – Animal complaint.
100 FM 2821 W. – Recovered stolen vehicle.
127 Hill Top Ln. – Theft.
80 FM 2693 – Suspicious person.
104 Ranch Rd. – Burglary of a vehicle.
27 Wood Farm Estates Rd. – Animal abuse.
Walker County Jail docket
Nov. 26
Terry Tennard Jr. – Forgery, failure to appear, expired registration, failure to present proof of insurance.
Jasmine Butler – Theft, failure to appear.
Rickey Riles – Hindering apprehension, evading arrest, failure to appear, public intoxication.
Zachery Henry – Aggravated assault.
Jovan Garcia – Injury to a child causing bodily injury.
David Moore – DWI, accident causing damage to a vehicle.
Cedric James – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Nov. 27
Natasha Holliday – Public intoxication.
