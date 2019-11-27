Huntsville Police Department

Nov. 26 – Day Shift

257 IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.

405 2nd St. – Domestic.

1569 11th St. – Theft.

Nov. 26 – Night Shift

60 SH 75 N. – Domestic.

3620 Montgomery Rd. – Burglary of a residence.

FM 1791 N./SH 30 – Minor vehicle wreck.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Nov. 26

1867 FM 980 – Criminal trespass.

Vela Rd./FM 2793 – Animal complaint.

261 Round Prairie Rd. – Criminal trespass.

1207 FM 980 – Theft.

41 Calvary Rd. – Animal abuse.

1015 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Theft.

3850 SH 19 (Riverside) – Burglary of a vehicle.

182 FM 1791 N. – Domestic.

3299 SH 19 – Failure to stop and give information.

27 Grace Ln. – Animal complaint.

100 FM 2821 W. – Recovered stolen vehicle.

127 Hill Top Ln. – Theft.

80 FM 2693 – Suspicious person.

104 Ranch Rd. – Burglary of a vehicle.

27 Wood Farm Estates Rd. – Animal abuse.

Walker County Jail docket

Nov. 26

Terry Tennard Jr. – Forgery, failure to appear, expired registration, failure to present proof of insurance.

Jasmine Butler – Theft, failure to appear.

Rickey Riles – Hindering apprehension, evading arrest, failure to appear, public intoxication.

Zachery Henry – Aggravated assault.

Jovan Garcia – Injury to a child causing bodily injury.

David Moore – DWI, accident causing damage to a vehicle.

Cedric James – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Nov. 27

Natasha Holliday – Public intoxication.

