Huntsville Police Department

Oct. 10 – Day Shift

Sam Houston Ave./Montgomery Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.

2101 Sycamore Ave. – Failure to stop and give information.

2 Financial Plaza – Failure to stop and give information.

Oct. 10 – Night Shift

2201 Bobby K. Marks Dr. – Robbery.

7 Medical Center Pkwy. – Burglary of a vehicle.

11 Montgomery Rd. – Runaway.

2050 11th St. – Failure to stop and give information.

2504 Sam Houston Ave. – Failure to stop and give information.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Oct. 10

9330 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Suspicious vehicle.

400 Old Chapel Rd. – Outside fire.

1015 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Criminal trespass.

2201 Bobby K. Marks Dr. – Robbery.

665 SH 150 E. – Civil dispute.

FM 980/Sunrise Loop – Major vehicle wreck.

Walker County Jail docket

Oct. 10

Randall Scheiding – Obstruction.

Elias Gonzalez-Murillo – (2nd) DWI, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), hold over.

William Parker – Forgery of a financial instrument.

Johnathan Hernandez – Possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (<1g).

Keon Lewis – Deadly conduct (discharge of a firearm).

Mitchell Davis – Terroristic threat, assault causing bodily injury/family violence.

Oct. 11

Walker Flores – DWI.

Victor Vela – Public intoxication.

Camree Ulbricht – Public intoxication.

Thadius Oliver – DWI.

Kelli Raif – DWI, open container.

Brandon Smith – DWI.

