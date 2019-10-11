Huntsville Police Department
Oct. 10 – Day Shift
Sam Houston Ave./Montgomery Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.
2101 Sycamore Ave. – Failure to stop and give information.
2 Financial Plaza – Failure to stop and give information.
Oct. 10 – Night Shift
2201 Bobby K. Marks Dr. – Robbery.
7 Medical Center Pkwy. – Burglary of a vehicle.
11 Montgomery Rd. – Runaway.
2050 11th St. – Failure to stop and give information.
2504 Sam Houston Ave. – Failure to stop and give information.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 10
9330 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Suspicious vehicle.
400 Old Chapel Rd. – Outside fire.
1015 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Criminal trespass.
2201 Bobby K. Marks Dr. – Robbery.
665 SH 150 E. – Civil dispute.
FM 980/Sunrise Loop – Major vehicle wreck.
Walker County Jail docket
Oct. 10
Randall Scheiding – Obstruction.
Elias Gonzalez-Murillo – (2nd) DWI, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=1g<4g), hold over.
William Parker – Forgery of a financial instrument.
Johnathan Hernandez – Possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (<1g).
Keon Lewis – Deadly conduct (discharge of a firearm).
Mitchell Davis – Terroristic threat, assault causing bodily injury/family violence.
Oct. 11
Walker Flores – DWI.
Victor Vela – Public intoxication.
Camree Ulbricht – Public intoxication.
Thadius Oliver – DWI.
Kelli Raif – DWI, open container.
Brandon Smith – DWI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.