Huntsville Police Department

Dec. 27 – Day Shift

416 14th St. – Criminal mischief.

1609 SH 30 – Theft.

244 Royal Oaks – Found property.

191 IH 45 – Found property.

2500 Sam Houston Ave. – Domestic.

600 block IH 45 – Drugs.

800 block IH 45 – Drugs.

Dec. 27 – Night Shift

200 US 190 – Drugs.

100 Vista Way – Domestic.

Dec. 28 – Day Shift

2719 11th St. – Theft.

1700 11th St. – Major vehicle wreck.

200 IH 45 – Major vehicle wreck.

Dec. 28 – Night Shift

No reports.

Dec. 29 – Day Shift

1612 Sycamore Ave. – Animal bite.

200 IH 45 – Failure to stop and give information.

1200 SH 19 – Minor vehicle wreck.

3027 SH 30 – Burglary of a vehicle.

141 IH 45 – Found property.

1800 Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Dec. 29 – Night Shift

1320 Mesquite Rd. – Criminal mischief.

13th St./Sam Houston Ave. – Drugs.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Dec. 27

138 Winters Ranch Rd. – Animal abuse.

135 FM 2989 – Theft.

189 Acorn Hill Dr. – Shots heard.

141 IH 45 S. – Theft.

92 Old Waverly Cemetery Rd. – Animal abuse.

168 Booker Rd. – Domestic.

255 Tafelski Rd. (New Waverly) – Domestic.

9 Riverside Ln. – Harassment.

18 Sycamore Dr. – Burglary of a residence.

5 Lake Rd. (Riverside) – Civil dispute.

83 Sterling Chapel Rd. – Fight.

318 Roberts Rd. – Residential fire.

8381 SH 75 S. – Criminal mischief.

SH 30/M Williams Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.

45 Wood Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

3800 SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious person.

11 Walnut Cove – Domestic.

Dec. 28

1502 IH 45 N. – Major vehicle wreck.

Lee Hightower Rd./Sandhill Ln. – Animal abuse.

SH 30/Ranchview Dr. – Animal complaint.

43 Obaya Ln. – Animal abuse.

10 Pine Cone Dr. – Disturbance.

160 Parrish St. (New Waverly) – Disturbance.

201 IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.

2288 IH 45 S. – Burglary of a residence.

134 FM 2693 – Criminal trespass.

Dec. 29

2512 IH 45 S. – Disturbance.

7 Riverside Ln. – Loud noise.

97 Booker Rd. – Domestic.

43 Obaya Ln. – Shots heard.

860 FS Rd. 207 – Suspicious vehicle.

3 FM 247 – Criminal mischief.

80 FM 2550 – Minor vehicle wreck.

660 Campbell Rd. (New Waverly) – Suspicious person.

3891 SH 30 – Suspicious vehicle.

71 Hidden Creek Dr. – Domestic.

2900 IH 45 N. – Minor vehicle wreck.

14 Ellen Ln. – Burglary of a residence.

Walker County Jail docket

Dec. 27

Michael Green – Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Brandon Carter – Assault causing bodily injury, prohibited substance in correctional facility.

Jakobe Hall – Assault by contact, resisting arrest.

Brandon Bryant – Public intoxication, failure to appear.

Dec. 28

Eric Clauson – Unauthorized use of a vehicle, burglary of a building, public intoxication, failure to appear.

Kristopher Bennett – Assault by contact.

Dec. 29

Jason Elliston – (3rd or more) DWI, possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Aaron Sykes – Criminal trespass, disorderly conduct.

Marcus Clark Jr. – DWI.

Richard O’Bannon III – Possession of drug paraphernalia, exposure of genitals, failure to appear.

Nevin Johnson – Tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (>=1g<4g), fleeing police officer.

Michael Hoxsey – Assault causing bodily injury, family violence.

Jose Lopez – (2 counts) aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Kyle Nealis – Public intoxication.

Bobby Stack – Possession of marijuana (<2oz), prohibited substance in correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

