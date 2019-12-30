Huntsville Police Department
Dec. 27 – Day Shift
416 14th St. – Criminal mischief.
1609 SH 30 – Theft.
244 Royal Oaks – Found property.
191 IH 45 – Found property.
2500 Sam Houston Ave. – Domestic.
600 block IH 45 – Drugs.
800 block IH 45 – Drugs.
Dec. 27 – Night Shift
200 US 190 – Drugs.
100 Vista Way – Domestic.
Dec. 28 – Day Shift
2719 11th St. – Theft.
1700 11th St. – Major vehicle wreck.
200 IH 45 – Major vehicle wreck.
Dec. 28 – Night Shift
No reports.
Dec. 29 – Day Shift
1612 Sycamore Ave. – Animal bite.
200 IH 45 – Failure to stop and give information.
1200 SH 19 – Minor vehicle wreck.
3027 SH 30 – Burglary of a vehicle.
141 IH 45 – Found property.
1800 Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Dec. 29 – Night Shift
1320 Mesquite Rd. – Criminal mischief.
13th St./Sam Houston Ave. – Drugs.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 27
138 Winters Ranch Rd. – Animal abuse.
135 FM 2989 – Theft.
189 Acorn Hill Dr. – Shots heard.
141 IH 45 S. – Theft.
92 Old Waverly Cemetery Rd. – Animal abuse.
168 Booker Rd. – Domestic.
255 Tafelski Rd. (New Waverly) – Domestic.
9 Riverside Ln. – Harassment.
18 Sycamore Dr. – Burglary of a residence.
5 Lake Rd. (Riverside) – Civil dispute.
83 Sterling Chapel Rd. – Fight.
318 Roberts Rd. – Residential fire.
8381 SH 75 S. – Criminal mischief.
SH 30/M Williams Rd. – Minor vehicle wreck.
45 Wood Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
3800 SH 19 (Riverside) – Suspicious person.
11 Walnut Cove – Domestic.
Dec. 28
1502 IH 45 N. – Major vehicle wreck.
Lee Hightower Rd./Sandhill Ln. – Animal abuse.
SH 30/Ranchview Dr. – Animal complaint.
43 Obaya Ln. – Animal abuse.
10 Pine Cone Dr. – Disturbance.
160 Parrish St. (New Waverly) – Disturbance.
201 IH 45 S. – Major vehicle wreck.
2288 IH 45 S. – Burglary of a residence.
134 FM 2693 – Criminal trespass.
Dec. 29
2512 IH 45 S. – Disturbance.
7 Riverside Ln. – Loud noise.
97 Booker Rd. – Domestic.
43 Obaya Ln. – Shots heard.
860 FS Rd. 207 – Suspicious vehicle.
3 FM 247 – Criminal mischief.
80 FM 2550 – Minor vehicle wreck.
660 Campbell Rd. (New Waverly) – Suspicious person.
3891 SH 30 – Suspicious vehicle.
71 Hidden Creek Dr. – Domestic.
2900 IH 45 N. – Minor vehicle wreck.
14 Ellen Ln. – Burglary of a residence.
Walker County Jail docket
Dec. 27
Michael Green – Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Brandon Carter – Assault causing bodily injury, prohibited substance in correctional facility.
Jakobe Hall – Assault by contact, resisting arrest.
Brandon Bryant – Public intoxication, failure to appear.
Dec. 28
Eric Clauson – Unauthorized use of a vehicle, burglary of a building, public intoxication, failure to appear.
Kristopher Bennett – Assault by contact.
Dec. 29
Jason Elliston – (3rd or more) DWI, possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Aaron Sykes – Criminal trespass, disorderly conduct.
Marcus Clark Jr. – DWI.
Richard O’Bannon III – Possession of drug paraphernalia, exposure of genitals, failure to appear.
Nevin Johnson – Tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance PG 2 (>=1g<4g), fleeing police officer.
Michael Hoxsey – Assault causing bodily injury, family violence.
Jose Lopez – (2 counts) aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Kyle Nealis – Public intoxication.
Bobby Stack – Possession of marijuana (<2oz), prohibited substance in correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
