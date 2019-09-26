Huntsville Police Department

Sept. 25 – Day Shift

2601 11th St. – Burglary of a vehicle.

5050 Sam Houston Ave. – Burglary of a vehicle.

900 11th St. – Major vehicle wreck.

500 US 190 – Minor vehicle wreck.

305 SH 30 E. – Failure to stop and give information.

218 FM 980 – Domestic.

1300 Smither Rd. – Criminal mischief.

2628 Milam Dr. – Theft.

Sept. 25 – Night Shift

IH 45 S./11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.

SH 75 N./Pine Shadows Dr. – Major vehicle wreck.

323 Greenleaf St. – Burglary of a vehicle.

5202 Sam Houston Ave. – Assault.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Sept. 25

No reports provided.

Walker County Jail docket

Sept. 25

No reports provided.

Tags

Recommended for you