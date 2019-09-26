Huntsville Police Department
Sept. 25 – Day Shift
2601 11th St. – Burglary of a vehicle.
5050 Sam Houston Ave. – Burglary of a vehicle.
900 11th St. – Major vehicle wreck.
500 US 190 – Minor vehicle wreck.
305 SH 30 E. – Failure to stop and give information.
218 FM 980 – Domestic.
1300 Smither Rd. – Criminal mischief.
2628 Milam Dr. – Theft.
Sept. 25 – Night Shift
IH 45 S./11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.
SH 75 N./Pine Shadows Dr. – Major vehicle wreck.
323 Greenleaf St. – Burglary of a vehicle.
5202 Sam Houston Ave. – Assault.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 25
No reports provided.
Walker County Jail docket
Sept. 25
No reports provided.
