Huntsville Police Department

Jan. 10 – Day Shift

2830 Lake Rd. – Theft.

1400 Ave. I – Found property.

800 IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.

613 IH 45 – Domestic.

106 Brittany St. – Burglary.

Jan. 10 – Night Shift

US 190/Calvary Rd. – Failure to stop and give information.

68 Bobby K. Marks Dr. – Aggravated assault.

2719 11th St. – Domestic.

Jan. 11 – Day Shift

1206 20th St. – Domestic.

1200 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.

Jan. 11 – Night Shift

1603 Wildwood Dr. – Animal bite.

Jan. 12 – Day Shift

609 Hutson Ln. – Domestic.

Jan. 12 – Night Shift

No reports.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Jan. 10

87 Fisherman’s Trail – Civil dispute.

4 Flynt Rd. – Criminal trespass.

8 Cauthen Dr. – Animal complaint.

Timber Ln./Catechis Rd. – Animal abuse.

40 Lynell Rd. – Domestic.

9312 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Suspicious person.

3284 IH 45 S. – Commercial fire.

5 Brandon Rd. – Domestic.

9309 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Aggravated robbery.

6 Kathy Ln. – Fire.

3580 SH 19 (Riverside) – Major vehicle wreck.

Jan. 11

87 Fisherman’s Trail – Civil dispute.

186 Watson Lake Rd. – Theft.

4346 SH 30 – Animal abuse.

7 Tomahawk Cir. – Major vehicle wreck.

1842 SH 75 N. – Terroristic threat.

12 Dove St. – Domestic.

255 Tafelski Rd. (New Waverly) – Shots heard.

Hillsborough Dr./Sunny Hill Ln. – Shots heard.

FM 980/Kathy Ln. – Animal complaint.

10 Villa Way – Suspicious vehicle.

Jan. 12

21 Davidson Rd. – Criminal trespass.

21 Palisade Cir. – Civil dispute.

141 Pine Ridge Ln. – Shots heard.

63 Paisano Ln. – Suspicious vehicle.

3782 SH 19 (Riverside) – Drugs/narcotics.

251 Didlake Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.

3500 SH 19 – Minor vehicle wreck.

900 US 190 – Drugs/narcotics.

1930 Sam Houston Ave. – Suspicious vehicle.

Walker County Jail docket

Jan. 10

Quentin Matthews – (2 counts) (3rd or more) DWI, hold over, failure to appear, no driver’s license.

Jaquarius Hightower – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence, hold over.

Kelvin Robinson – Evading arrest, unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Jan. 11

No reports.

Jan. 12

Zachary Oshel – Public intoxication.

Austin Dubina – Public intoxication.

Shelley Wezensky – DWI.

Keeyon Stewart – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Nikitraa Edwards – Injury to a child/disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury.

Luz Alaniz – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).

Jan. 13

Anthony Scroggins – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jose Alfaro – DWI.

