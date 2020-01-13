Huntsville Police Department
Jan. 10 – Day Shift
2830 Lake Rd. – Theft.
1400 Ave. I – Found property.
800 IH 45 S. – Minor vehicle wreck.
613 IH 45 – Domestic.
106 Brittany St. – Burglary.
Jan. 10 – Night Shift
US 190/Calvary Rd. – Failure to stop and give information.
68 Bobby K. Marks Dr. – Aggravated assault.
2719 11th St. – Domestic.
Jan. 11 – Day Shift
1206 20th St. – Domestic.
1200 11th St. – Minor vehicle wreck.
Jan. 11 – Night Shift
1603 Wildwood Dr. – Animal bite.
Jan. 12 – Day Shift
609 Hutson Ln. – Domestic.
Jan. 12 – Night Shift
No reports.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 10
87 Fisherman’s Trail – Civil dispute.
4 Flynt Rd. – Criminal trespass.
8 Cauthen Dr. – Animal complaint.
Timber Ln./Catechis Rd. – Animal abuse.
40 Lynell Rd. – Domestic.
9312 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Suspicious person.
3284 IH 45 S. – Commercial fire.
5 Brandon Rd. – Domestic.
9309 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Aggravated robbery.
6 Kathy Ln. – Fire.
3580 SH 19 (Riverside) – Major vehicle wreck.
Jan. 11
87 Fisherman’s Trail – Civil dispute.
186 Watson Lake Rd. – Theft.
4346 SH 30 – Animal abuse.
7 Tomahawk Cir. – Major vehicle wreck.
1842 SH 75 N. – Terroristic threat.
12 Dove St. – Domestic.
255 Tafelski Rd. (New Waverly) – Shots heard.
Hillsborough Dr./Sunny Hill Ln. – Shots heard.
FM 980/Kathy Ln. – Animal complaint.
10 Villa Way – Suspicious vehicle.
Jan. 12
21 Davidson Rd. – Criminal trespass.
21 Palisade Cir. – Civil dispute.
141 Pine Ridge Ln. – Shots heard.
63 Paisano Ln. – Suspicious vehicle.
3782 SH 19 (Riverside) – Drugs/narcotics.
251 Didlake Rd. – Suspicious vehicle.
3500 SH 19 – Minor vehicle wreck.
900 US 190 – Drugs/narcotics.
1930 Sam Houston Ave. – Suspicious vehicle.
Walker County Jail docket
Jan. 10
Quentin Matthews – (2 counts) (3rd or more) DWI, hold over, failure to appear, no driver’s license.
Jaquarius Hightower – Assault causing bodily injury/family violence, hold over.
Kelvin Robinson – Evading arrest, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Jan. 11
No reports.
Jan. 12
Zachary Oshel – Public intoxication.
Austin Dubina – Public intoxication.
Shelley Wezensky – DWI.
Keeyon Stewart – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Nikitraa Edwards – Injury to a child/disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury.
Luz Alaniz – Possession of marijuana (<2oz).
Jan. 13
Anthony Scroggins – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jose Alfaro – DWI.
