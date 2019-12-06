Huntsville Police Department
Dec. 5 – Day Shift
3000 SH 30 – Major vehicle wreck.
1212 University Ave. – Failure to stop and give information.
Dec. 5 – Night Shift
141 IH 45 S. – Burglary of a vehicle.
14 Hayman St. – Domestic.
4000 Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.
1025 Pine Shadows Dr. – Domestic.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 5
168 Booker Rd. – Theft.
SH 19/Morris Ln. – Suspicious noise.
173 Morris Ln. – Animal complaint.
1198 Old Phelps Rd. – Unattended death.
1015 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Criminal trespass.
3 Hartley Ln. – Theft.
1731 FM 1791 – Assault.
65 Sandy Creek Farm Rd. – Criminal mischief.
9317 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Criminal trespass.
7 Riverside Ln. – Loud noise.
Walker County Jail docket
Dec. 5
John Nealey – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g).
Justin Portele – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g).
Ashton Stroup – Criminal mischief (>=$100<$750).
Anthony Cupit – Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Brandon LeFlore – Public intoxication.
Ronoldo Becks – Resisting arrest, (2 counts) criminal trespass, criminal mischief (>=$100<750).
Cairon Idlebird – Minor in possession of alcohol.
Dec. 6
Garry Harris – Public intoxication, (2 counts) fraud, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g).
