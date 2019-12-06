Huntsville Police Department

Dec. 5 – Day Shift

3000 SH 30 – Major vehicle wreck.

1212 University Ave. – Failure to stop and give information.

Dec. 5 – Night Shift

141 IH 45 S. – Burglary of a vehicle.

14 Hayman St. – Domestic.

4000 Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.

1025 Pine Shadows Dr. – Domestic.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Dec. 5

168 Booker Rd. – Theft.

SH 19/Morris Ln. – Suspicious noise.

173 Morris Ln. – Animal complaint.

1198 Old Phelps Rd. – Unattended death.

1015 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) – Criminal trespass.

3 Hartley Ln. – Theft.

1731 FM 1791 – Assault.

65 Sandy Creek Farm Rd. – Criminal mischief.

9317 SH 75 S. (New Waverly) – Criminal trespass.

7 Riverside Ln. – Loud noise.

Walker County Jail docket

Dec. 5

John Nealey – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g).

Justin Portele – Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g).

Ashton Stroup – Criminal mischief (>=$100<$750).

Anthony Cupit – Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Brandon LeFlore – Public intoxication.

Ronoldo Becks – Resisting arrest, (2 counts) criminal trespass, criminal mischief (>=$100<750).

Cairon Idlebird – Minor in possession of alcohol.

Dec. 6

Garry Harris – Public intoxication, (2 counts) fraud, possession of a controlled substance PG 1 (>=4g<200g).

Tags