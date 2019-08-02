Huntsville Police Department
August 1 – Day Shift
IH 45 S./SH 30 W. – DWI.
344 FM 247 – Burglary of a building.
255 IH 45 S. – Burglary of a vehicle.
1226 El Rd. – Criminal mischief.
1500 Block Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.
IH 45 S./Veterans Memorial Pkwy – Minor vehicle wreck.
August 1 – Night Shift
3003 SH 30 – Minor vehicle wreck.
1040 Fish Hatchery Rd. – Assault.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
August 1
No reports.
Walker County Jail docket
August 1
Ronald Gresty – Driving with invalid license.
Brian Welch – Parole and Pardon Board violation.
Lamar Perry II – Assault by threat.
Kerry Powell – (3rd or more) DWI.
Jeremy Dill – DWI.
August 2
Pablo Bravo – Public intoxication.
