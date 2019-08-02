Huntsville Police Department

August 1 – Day Shift

IH 45 S./SH 30 W. – DWI.

344 FM 247 – Burglary of a building.

255 IH 45 S. – Burglary of a vehicle.

1226 El Rd. – Criminal mischief.

1500 Block Sam Houston Ave. – Minor vehicle wreck.

IH 45 S./Veterans Memorial Pkwy – Minor vehicle wreck.

August 1 – Night Shift

3003 SH 30 – Minor vehicle wreck.

1040 Fish Hatchery Rd. – Assault.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

August 1

No reports.

Walker County Jail docket

August 1

Ronald Gresty – Driving with invalid license.

Brian Welch – Parole and Pardon Board violation.

Lamar Perry II – Assault by threat.

Kerry Powell – (3rd or more) DWI.

Jeremy Dill – DWI.

August 2

Pablo Bravo – Public intoxication.

